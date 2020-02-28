Likee entrenches its top position as the most downloaded app worldwide

New Delhi [India], Feb 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): In the latest development, pioneering short video platform Likee has emerged as one of the ten most downloaded apps worldwide for the second consecutive time.

According to the recent data released by Sensor Tower, Likee stood firm at the sixth spot among non-gaming apps downloaded globally. Earlier in December 2019 as well, Sensor Tower declared Likee as the sixth most downloaded app. The latest report confirms Likee's winning spree and its widespread popularity across the globe. India's contribution to Likee's growth has been a significant one.

Singapore-based BIGO Technology PTE Ltd had launched Likee in 2017, and within a short span, the app has transformed the way youths voice themselves. Time and again, Likee was at the forefront of introducing unique features, functionalities, and campaigns that rocked the Indian audience.

Some of the campaigns that were fondly embraced by Likeers in India are #Likeedreams, #KillTheChill, #1km1day, and more. All the mentioned campaigns invoke generosity and inspire the audience to take positive actions. #Likeedreams is a flagship campaign that focuses on discovering and supporting talented Likee users who aim to create a positive impact on society with their dreams.

#KillTheChill was launched in early January 2020 to appeal to the users to donate winter wear and quilts for homeless people. Whereas, #1km1day became famous for its unique approach of encouraging people to adopt a healthy lifestyle and stay fit.

Besides, Likee also emerged as a preferred digital partner for various popular Bollywood projects. Renowned production houses such as Salman Khan Films, Fox Star Studios, and T-Series collaborated with Likee in 2019 to promote their new movies or music videos via an exciting #challenge on Likee.

In India, Likee is available in 15 regional Indian languages including Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, Telugu, Gujarati, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam and Punjabi. The platform's sharp focus on hyper-localization of the content is contributing to its strong growth. Likee has emerged as an app the youth identifies with.

It provides them with a stage to accelerate their creativity, thus producing high-quality video content. It gives them confidence, recognition, and a chance to earn a living. With an increasing number of collaborations with music producers, movie production houses, and others, Likee is becoming a preferred choice in the industry for budding artists.

Likee also offers a slew of unique features such as 'Superme', which enables users to create videos using photos in their gallery. It further provides features and themes like creative, morph, dramatic, face cut, and festival. Another significant feature is the 'Face Magic', which allows users to morph their faces into a celebrity's face in a given video clip to create engaging videos.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

