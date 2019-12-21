Likee's partnership with Salman Khan Films gets a tremendous response for Dabangg 3

New Delhi [India] Dec 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Likee, the pioneering global short video creation platform from Singapore based BIGO Technology has recently partnered with Salman Khan Films (SKF) to promote Dabangg 3 as the film's official digital partner.

Dabangg 3 is one of the most awaited films of the year for Salman's fans, which hit the box office on 20th December 2019 and has had one of the highest opening box office collections in 2019.

Likee users had a tremendous opportunity to interact with the lead actor Salman Khan; fans have shown their affection and support to the star cast by participating in Likee's #HudHudDabanggChallenge. The #HudHudDabanggChallenge has already garnered more than 275 million views with a fan base of 22k plus fans.

#HudHudDabanggChallenge has played a vital role in promoting the film across India, where "Likeers" from all states have gone beyond the languages by creating dynamic dance videos and lip-sync videos with the film's title tracks and dialogues. To top it up, the movie is also released in four Indian languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

As part of the campaign, the debutante 'Saiee Manjrekar' also collaborated with the top five Likee users to create entertaining videos. Five Lucky Likee users also won a chance to personally meet Bollywood megastar, Salman Khan.

"It was great to see so much enthusiasm and such positive participation from all the Likee users in such huge numbers from across India. Not just Hindi but Dabangg 3 also received a great response from South India on Likee App. We also liked the whole idea of Dabangg 3 taking over the Likee India Instagram page a day before the film's release that added on to some great promotional value. Overall it has been a great association with Likee as our Digital Partner", said Aparna Desai, Marketing Head, Salman Khan Films.

As a leading short video platform, Likee has expanded the horizons for the SKF team to connect with their target audience and magnify the excitement around the movie among the young movie enthusiasts. Such collaborations are in line with Likee's aim of providing valuable content to the Indian youth, who connect deeply with Bollywood movies and actors.

Likee is available in different Indian languages like Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, Telugu, Gujarati, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam and Punjabi. In 2019, Likee had also won the Guinness World Record for creating the 'Largest online video album of people waving a flag in India' during its 'No matter where I am, #IAMINDIAN' campaign.

The campaign saw more than one lakh Indians participating in celebrating India's 73rd Independence Day. In the recent App Annie's year-end report on app trends for 2019, Likee has emerged as No 1 in the breakout category and is also the seventh most downloaded app in 2019.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

