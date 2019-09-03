Vihang A Naik
Vihang A Naik

Limca Book of records holder poet, Vihang A. Naik ready to leave the footsteps behind

ANI | Updated: Sep 03, 2019 18:43 IST

.New Delhi [India] Sept 03(ANI/NewsVoir): Gujarat-based renowned bilingual contemporary poet Vihang A Naik retires from the post of an Associate Professor after a highly successful teaching career
Vihang is a Limca Book of Records holder and has contributed several poems to the nation along with having a successful teaching career as an Associate Professor for leading colleges.
Some of his renowned Poetry Manifesto: New And Selected Poems (2010), Making A Poem (2004), City Times And Other Poems (1993) and Jeevangeet (2001) in Gujarati were highly appreciated and gained him popularity across the nation. His first poetic collection including 'City Times and Other Poems' was published by writers workshop (India) in 1993 and was translated into Japanese, Italian, Spanish and Portuguese.
Being a minimalist poet, his poem infuses life in words.
"Poetry is the act of poetry writing or maybe no theme at all. I've tried to stay away from favoritism. But every mature poet has their style, tone, way of thinking and vision which gets expressed through the art of poetry," said Vihang.
In his pre-eminent poems, it's seen how deeply he is rooted and strongly empathizes with his surroundings dealing with the harsh, firm and dark realities of life with the sense of futility, pain, and sorrow. Being an independent conscious poet who is well aware of his surroundings and occurrences and has written some applause-worthy literary journals, anthologies, and e-publications, his poetry has been highly accepted and appreciated not only in India but also worldwide.
Vihang A Naik's style of writing has a multiple perspective and dimension to portray and will continue to be read by a large audience in the years to come.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 19:01 IST

