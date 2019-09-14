Linen Club - The largest linen fabric brand now open at Khan Market, Delhi

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 19:52 IST

FanFight Fantasy Sports to take on the Gaming Industry by Storm

New Delhi [India] Sept 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Cricket, as it stands, is the most popular sport in India and this year with the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League and the 2019 World Cup, the numbers relating to viewership, fantasy cricket were all over the place.