LinkedIn ranks Razorpay 6th in India's Top Startups List

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Taking the 6th spot in LinkedIn's Top Startups List, the leading full stack financial solutions company, Razorpay, adds yet another feather to its hat as one of the most admired places to work for in India.

LinkedIn's 3rd annual Top Startups List features 10 leading companies that have remained resilient during a tumultuous time, continuing to attract investment, employees and attention. LinkedIn's editors and data scientists looked across four pillars: employee growth; jobseeker interest; member engagement with the company and its employees, and how well the startups pulled talent from their flagship LinkedIn Top Companies list. These 10 startups point to growing trends in business, from e-learning to fintech, indicating where there might be career opportunities in the future.

"This recognition in LinkedIn's Top Startups list is a huge encouragement and a testimony to the relentless work that the Razorpay team has been putting in, particularly in unprecedented times like this one. Culture has been at the core of what we do and our team and customers come first for us. Over the last 5 years, we've been able to create a workplace that encourages innovation, independence, transparency and autonomy. Honestly, if not for our people, none of what the company has achieved would have been possible. To be ranked alongside some of the greatest startups is a reflection of the good work we've been doing, the growth that we've had as a company and the growth that our employees have had - we've all grown together and we will continue to do so," said Anuradha Bharat, Vice President - People Operations, delighted about being featured in the list for the third time in a row alongside some great startups.



Razorpay has been listed by LinkedIn's Top Startups for the third time, consequently. The company's growth has been uphill, particularly in the last two years. With a 500 per cent growth in 2019, the company has been witnessing a healthy growth rate of 35 per cent month-on-month.

Currently powering payments for over 5 Mn businesses including the likes of Airtel, BookMyShow, Facebook, BSE, Reliance, Aditya Birla, Sony among others. The team plans to double this count to 10 Mn by the end of this year. With a headcount of over 1000 employees as of today, the company plans to fill 200 more critical positions across its business, product and engineering teams.

Razorpay, a full-stack financial services company, helps Indian businesses with comprehensive and innovative solutions built over robust technology to address the entire length and breadth of the payment and banking journey for any business. Established in 2014, the company provides technology payment solutions to over 5 Mn businesses.

Founded by alumni of IIT Roorkee, Shashank Kumar and Harshil Mathur, Razorpay is the second Indian company to be a part of Silicon Valley's largest tech accelerator, Y Combinator. Marquee investors such as Tiger Global, Sequoia India, Ribbit Capital, Matrix Partners, Y Combinator and MasterCard have invested a total of USD 106.5 Mn through Series A, B and C funding. Around 33 angel investors have invested in Razorpay's mission to simplify payments and banking and redefine how finance works in India.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

