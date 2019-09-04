LinkedIn recognises Razorpay among India's top 10 startups to work with

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Sept 04 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's first converged payments solution company, Razorpay, not only does a good job of making payments and financial systems seamless and intelligent for businesses, it also manages to build a simulating workplace of creativity and innovation among its employees.

For the second year running, Razorpay ranked number 4 in the annual list of 'India's Hottest Companies to Work for' by LinkedIn. Last year, the company ranked number 9.

The LinkedIn Top 25 startups list is derived from a blended score analysing four pillars in particular: employee growth, jobseeker interest, member engagement with the company and its employees and how well the startups sourced talent. The list is informed by the billions of actions taken by more than 645 million professionals on LinkedIn.

To be ranked among the top 25 startups in a country which is currently on a momentous rise of startups, reflects the kind of culture that the Razorpay team preaches and practices. Having achieved several significant milestones in a span of four-and-a-half years, the company has witnessed tremendous growth both in terms of market share as well as mindspace with their partner businesses and industry peers.

"The success of a company solely depends on creating and nurturing its unique culture. We're constantly striving towards building a workplace that moves beyond engagement, towards creating an experience for our team. Truly speaking, we wouldn't have been able to witness a 500 per cent growth in the last year if not for the trust and confidence our employees rested in us. And so, we try to ensure that our team gets in return what they give us - sustainable growth," said Anuradha Bharat, Head - People Operations at Razorpay.

"To be ranked by LinkedIn alongside some of the most exciting startups once again is encouraging and satisfying at the same time; it's a reflection that our efforts are in the right direction, inspiring us to take excellence to new heights," she added.

Well-known for its transparent work culture and enthusiastic team members, Razorpay has been charting an exponential growth since its inception. Having evolved from being a single product company to a multi-product company, Razorpay currently powers digital payments for 3,50,000 businesses, aims to double headcount by next year and expects a 5x growth in its revenue by the end of the next fiscal year.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

