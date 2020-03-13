Listen to your favourite show 'Permanent Roommates' on Audible Suno for free

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] March 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Audible Suno, the revolutionary new app loaded with innumerous audio series has launched a new season of the hit show 'Permanent Roommates titled He Said, She Said'.

The new season is in an all-new, powerful audio format offering a fresh, new look into Mikesh and Tanya's relationship, available completely free of cost to everyone. The series is back on popular request after a wait of over four years and was The Viral Fever's most loved and celebrated web-series.

Permanent Roommates: He Said, She Said, is an all-new season. Set between season 1 and 2, including relatable anecdotes from the lives of our beloved Permanent Roommates - Mikesh (Sumeet Vyas) & Tanya (Nidhi Singh).

It takes place when the couple finally moved in together after Mikesh has returned from the US. From dividing household responsibilities to planning surprises for one another, we see how Tanya and Mikesh navigate through the ups-and-down of their relationship, only to realize that while they often drive each other bonkers, they can't function without each other either!

The season will feature 20 episodes, each lasting approx 20 minutes. The audio-only format is expected to elevate the listener experience, as they use their imaginations to create Mikesh and Tanya's world in their own personalized way.

Listeners will experience much-loved characters like Ritu (Nidhi Bisht), Leo (Anandeshwar Dwivedi) and Purushottam (Deepak Mishra) who add flavour to the season in their own unique ways, and of course unique voices!

There are also some new characters who will be introduced in some of the episodes to add more spice to the couple's life and relationship.

"I was ecstatic when I got the call that we would be doing something new with Permanent Roommates. Mikesh and Tanya are both very close to my heart and it's amazing to be able to portray them in a new format. Audio is such a powerful tool for storytelling and I'm so excited for everyone who has loved and supported Permanent Roommates to experience new moments in such a relatable and engaging way", stated Sumeet Vyas, the actor who portrays lead character Mikesh.

"Permanent Roommates is one of the most-watched and loved shows from the house of TVF Originals. Bringing it back in the audio format has been a wonderful journey and with Audible Suno, we found great collaborators to mark its return, in a new and exciting way. We hope to deliver on the promise of entertaining and engaging the vast community of listeners eagerly waiting for Mikesh & Tanya to return", stated Shreyansh Pandey, Executive Producer.

"We are excited to bring 'Permanent Roommates - He Said, She Said' to Audible Suno; in an all-new audio format to our young and young-at-heart listeners. The show has a huge following and we believe the audio format will amplify the overall experience - giving listeners the feeling that they're a part of this incredibly funny and intimate relationship between Mikesh and Tanya. At Suno we are continually pushing the boundaries of storytelling and 'Permanent Roommates - He Said, She Said' is another fine example of that", said Shailesh Sawlani, Head, Audible India.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)


