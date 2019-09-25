JBL Flip 5
JBL Flip 5

Listen up, music lovers: The JBL Flip 5 is nothing short of epic

ANI | Updated: Sep 25, 2019 17:32 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Sept 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): Crank the music up, because JBL's award-winning Flip series is set to redefine great sound in India. Enter JBL Flip 5, the newest member of the popular Bluetooth speaker line that takes the portable listening experience to the next level.
The combination of crystal-clear sound, packaged in a waterproof and durable case, promises an epic sound experience that will fuel any party.
JBL Flip 5 takes sound quality to new heights with an all-new acoustic design. A newly engineered racetrack-shaped driver with increased cone area and excursion amplify JBL's classic signature sound, elevating the overall output of the music delivering crisp highs and deep bass.
"Flip Series has been a favourite amongst Indian consumers and we are excited to bring the next-gen JBL Flip 5 to the country. Through this series, we have been delighting our consumers by packing great power and portable design in one package", said Vikram Kher, Vice President - Lifestyle Audio, Harman India.
"Along with the signature JBL sound, Flip 5 is available in trendy and eye-catching colors that young music lovers will enjoy carrying everywhere", he added.
Like its predecessor, the JBL Flip 5 sports a waterproof, compact design, which means there's no stopping where this speaker can travel. Small enough to pack in a suitcase, bring it to mountaintop soirees and your beach excursions, no matter the weather. Boasting 12 hours of playtime and recharging capabilities via a new USB-C charging port means this speaker will be up and running with stronger battery support than ever before.
JBL Flip 5 Features
* Wireless Bluetooth Streaming: Wirelessly connect to any smartphone or tablet via streaming technologies
* 12 hours of playtime: Built-in 4800mAh rechargeable Li-ion battery supports up to 12 hours of continuous playtime
* IPX7 Waterproof: Take this speaker poolside or to the beach, without worrying about spills or water submersion
* Acoustic Design: Racetrack shaped driver delivers crisp sound and deeper bass
* USB-C Charging: Supported by 5V/3A power source
* Life-proof materials: Rubber housing and durable materials allows this speaker to outlast any adventure
* Vibrant colours: The new Flip 5 is available in ten colour options: Desert Sand, Mustard Yellow, Dusty Pink, Grey Stone, River Teal, Fiesta Red, Ocean Blue, Midnight Black, Steel White, and Forest Green
Pricing and Availability
JBL Flip 5 is available at JBL official website, e-commerce platforms including Amazon and Flipkart and retail stores, including 350 Samsung stores across India at Rs 9999.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

