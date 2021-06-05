Live Fish becomes life saver of Indian fishermen in Covid-19 lockdown, raises billion from Colorado within 5 months of incorporation

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 5 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The pandemic has accelerated artificial intelligence and tech adaption and disrupted various sectors, with every e-commerce industry being at the forefront of disruption given the multiple restrictions due to prolonged lockdowns.

However, the pandemic has transformed the way the sector operates with changes such as zero contact deliveries becoming a mandate, and with it, more users shifted to ordering online and as a result, the offline markets ruin their customers. Where the worst scenario has been noticed for the day-to-day living people like fishermen, vegetable shop owners, and many more.

Live Fish has started their business back in 2020 and incorporated as FishZelt Ind Private Limited company on Jan 21. In May 2021, Live Fish raises investment of Ten billion INR from Colorado Angel Investor VLG corporation as seed funding. The co-founder Ipsito Das has developed a multivendor e-commerce website for fisherman and non-veg raw food shop owners.

Due to the absence or lack of knowledge about online e-commerce processing, small shop owners of fish and chicken were never been able to sell their products online before. On the other hand, customers are getting products from existing web portals where the quality was not up to the mark due to freezing and chemical processing of the non-veg raw food products.

At present, Live Fish is providing a platform to more than 100 vendors and delivering 5000 regular customers all over Kolkata. It has planned to play a bigger role step by step and become serviceable in 18 major states all over India by 2025.



"In future, we will use small-wide data rather big-data to better understand customers requirement more efficiently. As we are going to have database on customers eating habit, frequency and expense patterns. In future, this will not only help Live Fish to reach their customers exactly when they needed but also other food industry," said Visionary Ipsito Das.

Live Fish is running a cold-chain logistics facility with zero inventory models which contributes significant profit margin with better product experience. The complete model designed by Das himself.

The Co-founder Ipsito Das is a well-known fashion photographer in Kolkata who is responsible for the successful branding of more than 100 brands all over the globe quite his well-paid job on Jan 21. He was working as Asst. Manager in Multi-National Infrastructure Company. Ipsito holds an MBA degree both in Logistics and Material Management from St. Xavier's College Kolkata and IIMM respectively. Piyali Das, the other founder having a degree in Nutrition, is responsible for the product quality and better product experience.

As a start-up from Kolkata, it's a really remarkable start for Live Fish but undoubtedly it has helped a lot of fishermen and others to earn money when the whole country is in lockdown.

