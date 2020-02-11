'Live it Real, Live it Raw' JBL debuts new brand film featuring rockstar-in-chief Ranveer Singh

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Feb 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Expect fireworks as JBL unveils its new brand film featuring superstar and youth icon Ranveer Singh, urging consumers to 'Live it real and Live it raw'.

Featuring striking visuals and inspiring rap vocals by the superstar and JBL ambassador himself, the film showcases the power of staying original and authentic and daring to take the world head-on!

It reflects JBL's ethos of daring the listeners to follow their hearts and to experience the raw and unfiltered sound of music. The slick flick makes a strong case for unwavering self-belief and confidence to conquer all - in Ranveer Singh's inimitable style.

The campaign with take the philosophy of living raw and real forward across multiple consumer touch points like digital and social media, e-commerce platforms and retail channels. The film will debut on OTT platforms and cinemas in the coming weeks, giving viewers a taste of JBL and Ranveer Singh's quintessential flair.

"Working on the film with the folks at JBL has been an incredible experience. I love the brand's philosophy of living raw and real as it resonates with my personal life choices. Our youth is all about authenticity and this brand film aims to reinforce the same self-belief. I look forward to working with JBL on some great projects that connect with the spirit of the youth," said actor and JBL brand ambassador Ranveer Singh, while talking about the film.

"The new brand film is a true representation of JBL's uncompromising quality and Ranveer Singh's indomitable spirit. It is a powerful celebration of the raw potential of our youth and reflects their fearless attitude," said Vikram Kher, Vice President - Lifestyle Audio, HARMAN India.

JBL has always urged its consumers to dare and reach out for the best and the film brings to life our philosophy with perfection. We are confident that the youth across the country will love the uplifting feel inspired by the message.

Credits

Creative Agency: Dentsu Slingshot

Country Heads: Lucky Saini and Kunal Dubey

Director Brand Solutions: Rohit Machado

Art Director: Praveen Sekar

Production house: Walkabout Films

Director: Navzar Eranee

Producer: Ananya Dasgupta

DOP: Shanker Raman

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)




