LivNSense Technologies and ARITAR launches Center of Excellence in India to accelerate AI/ML Innovation for Petrochemical Industry

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], November 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): LivNSense, a pioneering Industrial IoT/AI Platform led venture serving the manufacturing industries, and ARITAR (a Dorf Ketal company), a business leader in providing engineering services and solutions for Chemical and Oil & Gas domains have partnered to open a Joint Center of Excellence in Bangalore to accelerate AI/ML innovation for Petro-chemical Industry.

The Joint Center of Excellence would leverage iSense4i™ platform for advanced AI for production process and simulation, Cognitive Operations and KPIs driven business process to deliver optimized plant operations.

The Petrochemical Industry benefits by real time process-based AI to get visibility into the full manufacturing process and "Digital Twins" to identify performance anomalies in real time.

"We are very excited to collaborate with ARITAR [a Dorf Ketal company], to enable comprehensive Factory of Future offerings for Petrochemical industry, leveraging our flagship product, iSense4i™. The partnership brings in cloud agnostic, Digital Twin platform combined with deep domain expertise and cutting-edge technologies - AI-enabled SmartEdge Connectors, AI Based Soft Sensors, Cognitive Operator and Furnace4.0 for improved Energy, OEE & Process Capability. This partnership will propel our market outreach and enable us to transform continuous process industry with standard electronic systems, into a Cognitive Living Equipment, thereby significantly lowering the cost of operations and reducing the carbon footprint," said Avnish Kumar, CEO of LivNSense .

iSense4i™ enables a whole host of real time data acquisition from various sources, running into several terabytes of sensor and processes data to deliver real time predictive and prescriptive outcomes with its comprehensive in-built use case library.

"We are excited to start Domain Driven and IIOT Platform Driven Digital Company ARITAR (A Dorf Ketal Company), with our 25 plus year experience in Chemical additives manufacturing and Technical Services Knowledge of Plant Process, Operations and asset Data and its traditional large plant/process data analytics & process simulation makes us very strong in Petrochemical and Hydrocarbon domain and will enable us to help our customers to successfully Digital transform oil to Chemical companies, their plant process equipment and assets to deliver differentiated business outcomes," said PN Ramaswamy, Director of ARITAR.

"We are excited to strategically Partner top IIOT Platform startup LivNSense Technologies, with its proven IIOT platform iSense4i™. ARITAR has designed and Developed ARi4.Oi™, a Digital Industrial Frame Work which combines 02C4.Oi™ Domain Intelligent Analytics, ML & AI Engine and harnesses power of Operation Architecture platform - ARiSense4.Oi™ an IIoT-architected portfolio of hardware, software, intelligent devices, and services to create Business Value Architecture and Achieve Operations Excellence," said Amit Limaye, Global Head Industry 4.0.



Rajan Bhatanagar, Chief Business Officer, LivNSense, Seshadri Viswanathan CIO for ARITAR participated in the Joint Centre of Excellence inauguration in Bangalore.

LivNSense is a pioneering Industrial IoT & AI Platform led venture that serves the Chemical and Oil & Gas Industries, Energy and Utilities, Life sciences and Automotive industries globally. iSense4i™ targets the manufacturing value chain with its Digital Twins and Comprehensive AI & ML models.

Platform can easily accommodate diverse applications and enables AI/ML at the edge. It has been successfully deployed for diverse industrial equipment including Steam/Gas/Coker/Induction Furnaces, Process Instrumentation, Welding, Vision based vehicle safety systems and other discrete and process equipment. In a short span of time, LivNSense now serves its customers worldwide with presence in Bangalore (India) and USA.

ARITAR (A Dorf Ketal Company) is a Digital transformation company of Dorf Ketal to bring digital disruption with deep domain expertise and AI-Platform led disruption in Petrochemical, Hydro Carbons, Oil, Health Care, Life Sciences Industry with a vision of extending business in Personal Care, 3D printing, Catalysis etc.

Dorf Ketal is one of the world's largest suppliers of process chemicals and additives for refineries, petrochemicals, fuels, plastics, lubricants and oil stimulation industries. Its process chemicals business treats over one-third of the oil refined by the 20 largest refineries in the world.

Its Speciality Catalyst business is the largest manufacturer and marketer of organometallic catalysts in the world. Today, Dorf Ketal is present in all the major industrial geos of the world including USA, India, China, Brazil, Argentina, Netherlands, UAE, Bahrain, Singapore and Malaysia.

