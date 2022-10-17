LKP Securities has "buy" ratings for these three Indian stocks; Read here

New Delhi [India], October 17 (ANI): Brokerage and financial advisory firm LKP Securities has given "buy" ratings to potential investors for stocks such as Bajaj Auto, The Federal Bank, and HDFC Bank.

It pegged the one-year target prices for these three stocks at Rs 4,174, Rs 180, and Rs 1,831, with potential upside in stock prices by 17 per cent, 38 per cent, and 27 per cent, respectively.

Stating that Bajaj Auto posted a solid performance in Q2 despite challenges, the brokerage said going forward it believes there will be some easing in export volumes as pent-up demand is seen in Africa, while domestic 2W volumes should continue the momentum seen in Q2 as the chip issue is now completely resolved.



"We also expect strong traction coming from new launches and good monsoons which would drive rural markets. On the export front, markets like Latin America and Asia should be able to somewhat offset weakness in Africa."

Easing in raw material prices, price hikes and prudent cost management should assist margins in the ensuing quarters, it added.

Regarding The Federal Bank, it believes that the asset quality will stay "stable with significant improvement in profitability".

Further, explaining the rationale behind backing HDFC Bank, it said superior underwriting practices, higher liquidity, adequate coverage and strong capital position makes the bank well placed.

"HDFC Bank reported strong operating performance in 2QFY23. The slippages decreased 55% sequentially, which resulted in a slight improvement in GNPA (gross non-performing assets) ratio to 1.23 per cent v/s 1.28 per cent in the previous quarter. The reported GNPA is below the historical trend of 1.4 per cent." (ANI)

