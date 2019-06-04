LMSKIT and Queensline Organizes Annual HR Summit for Corporate Leaders
ANI | Updated: Jun 03, 2019 18:55 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 03 (ANI/NewsVoir): LMSKIT and Queensline organized The Annual HR Summit on 31st May 2019 at a unique location on Mumbai's largest floating restaurant - Queensline docked at domestic cruise terminal - Princess Dock, Mumbai Port Trust in Mazagaon.
The theme of the HR summit was to discuss "a futuristic approach for organizations" and how to navigate through turbulent times specifically for HR professionals and organization leaders. The topics discussed at the event were utilizing Artificial Intelligence for HR purposes, measuring training effectiveness and the requirements of the current & future leaders of the organization.
Below are the eminent speakers who participated in the event. They have contributed a lot in terms of their knowledge and innovative practices in their specific industries.
1. Krishan Khanna - Guest of Honour - Technocrat, Leader & Mentor
2. Sahil Nayar, Sr. Associate Director HR at KPMG
3. Subramaniam C. - President HR at Siyaram
4. Dr. Nitin Parab, CEO at Crosslink International
5. Abhinav Aggarwal, CEO of Fluid AI
6. Neeraj Agrawwal, Founder of The Alchemist
7. Prasad Menon - Director - Better Future India
8. Anil Jadwani, CEO at LMSKIT
"A robust learning management system for online training programs for SMEs and corporate is our specialization. We can also help organizations build their training content through our team of expert's. It is a flexible platform offering customization as per organizational & industry needs. It was heartening to see 100+ Sr. HR professionals attending our first HR Summit, contributing and learning around issues faced in this technology age. The response and feedback for our LMSKIT portal was also very positive and encouraging", said Anil Jadwani, CEO at LMSKIT.
From Queensline India it was represented by Rahul Takalkar.
"We are extremely happy to host and to be part of such HR forum while they were very happy with the turnouts. Queensline India has two beautiful experiential restaurants at sea", said Takalkar.
"These vessels are namely 'Sea-YAH' and 'Neverland' respectively. Sea YAH takes you through European and South Asia flavour offered as an A la Carte menu which is delicately curated to complete your experience while you are on board. We operate throughout the week from 12 pm to 12 am on weekdays and till 6 am on weekends. One can book these experiences through our website or through other online portals like Zomato or dine out. Queensline is normally at Gateway of India and is currently at the Domestic Cruise Terminal for the monsoon period", he added.
A few takeaways from the HR Summit by the participants were:
* AI is not about replacing people; it's about upgrading and moving them up the value chain.
* How can technology further enable organisation to build capabilities and overcome the challenge of measuring Return on Training Investment (ROTI)
* In future mentoring is not going to be domain specific where seniority is the qualifier for mentors. The future approach will also be going to be in line with reverse mentoring.
"I feel mentoring of an individual takes place in the womb where the mother mentors and nourishes the individual. Similarly, in the corporate world, we have the right mentors who are able to bring in leadership that can take the organisation to great lengths. Mentoring is being done since ages and mentioned in scriptures like bhagavatam and puranas. For example. naradamuni mentored for Prahlad maharaj and Dhruva maharaj, Bhishma pita mentored different generations successors to the throne, Lord Krishna mentored Arjuna and Uddhav", said Subramaniam - President HR - Siyaram.
LMSKIT aims to organize a series of HR events, at regular intervals, to discuss trends in training and mentoring for executives and leaders in the corporate sector.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

