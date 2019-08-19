Loan becomes easy with ATD Money 'Payday Loan'

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 17:44 IST

Domestic cotton spinners in a bind as weak export demand weighs...

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): The performance of domestic cotton spinners is likely to weaken in the current financial year following a brief recovery in FY19 as they are grappling with the twin challenges of weak export demand and uncompetitive cotton prices, investment information firm ICRA said