Manoranjan Mohanty, CEO, ATD Fintech Services Pvt Ltd
Loan becomes easy with ATD Money 'Payday Loan'

ANI | Updated: Aug 19, 2019 18:15 IST

<p>New Delhi [India] August 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): A renowned company <a href="/search?query=ATD">ATD</a> Fintech with their app <a href="/search?query=ATD">ATD</a> <a href="/search?query=Money">Money</a> launches 'payday loan' which aims at helping the employees of the corporate sector during the time of financial crunch.<br /><a href="/search?query=ATD">ATD</a> <a href="/search?query=Money">Money</a> app is a rapidly growing mobile application that provides instant and cashless loans to the working class.<br />Often we notice that working-class deals with financial crises during the end of the month due to any unforeseen expenses. So, to help the employees, <a href="/search?query=ATD">ATD</a> <a href="/search?query=Money">Money</a> app has come up with '<a href="/search?query=Payday">Payday</a> loan' that provides short term financial support to the corporate/organized sector employees to meet their immediate liquidity crunch basis their average monthly take-home salary.<br />While taking any loan, one of the major concerns is the interest which is charged on the principal amount that the borrower has to pay extra from his pocket. To ease the burden of the interest, <a href="/search?query=ATD">ATD</a> <a href="/search?query=Money">Money</a> provides a unique method of cash back of interest paid for the loan by buying products from the online e-commerce website 'Myshopbazzar.com'.<br />"We are happy to launch <a href="/search?query=Payday">Payday</a> loan model and help the employees of the corporate sector during their financial emergency. In this model, we give them money which is a small amount for a short period of time. <a href="/search?query=Banks">Banks</a> and other financial institutions are not very keen on this kind of lending due to the nature of very small loan amount for a short time period. We would like to reach more people and offer them <a href="/search?query=easy">easy</a> hassle-free services", said Manoranjan Mohanty, CEO, <a href="/search?query=ATD">ATD</a> Fintech Services Pvt Ltd.<br />The working sector with a salary range of 15-250k per month and aged between 22 to 50 years are eligible for <a href="/search?query=Payday">Payday</a> loans. The <a href="/search?query=ATD">ATD</a> <a href="/search?query=Money">Money</a> application can be downloaded from Google play store. Today, most of the salaried employees are engaged in an organised sector in India who faces a financial crisis in their day to day life. Hence the market opportunity in this sector is very high.<br />This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)<br /></p>

iocl