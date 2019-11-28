Albert Ng, Head of Strategy and Implementation, 20Cube
Albert Ng, Head of Strategy and Implementation, 20Cube

Logistics industry veteran Beat Simon and Albert Ng join Zephyr Peacock backed 20Cube

ANI | Updated: Nov 27, 2019 17:42 IST

Mumbai/ Bengaluru [India], Nov 27 (ANI/ NewsVoir): Zephyr Peacock backed technology-driven logistics provider, 20Cube, has announced the appointment of Beat Simon, an industry veteran as Executive Chairman and Albert Ng, Former APL Logistics strategy lead as Head of Strategy and Implementation.
With these appointments, the new age Digital Logistics company providing services in Freight Forwarding, Custom Clearance and Warehousing is moving a step closer to its vision of re-imagining Global Trade which has been traditionally driven by a mix of large organised players but also a huge unorganised sector.
"I have huge admiration for everything 20Cube has achieved to date, and I am even more excited about what we can achieve together in the future. With a strong team and an offering that can really make difference to customers, 20Cube has an important role to play in the digital transformation of the logistics industry. I look forward to helping the 20Cube team deliver its full potential," said Beat Simon, Executive Chairman, 20Cube.
"This is an exciting time for 20Cube. We have built a solid foundation as a pioneer in new-age logistics and now, with some of the industry's finest joining our team, we are even better positioned to truly enable the industry to evolve for the future," said Mahesh Niruttan, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), 20Cube.
"With Beat and Albert's formidable track record, strategic insights and deep industry knowledge, we will continue our journey to make trade easy by using our logistics experience to harness new technology," Niruttan added.
"We are thrilled to see how 20Cube has transformed over the past few years and has become a leader in digital logistics. The company has revolutionized digital logistics and has acquired multiple marquee clients through their prowess. 20Cube is disrupting the global digital logistics industry and we are excited to partner with them in their journey," said Abhijeet Kudva, Managing Director, Zephyr Peacock India.
"I am honoured to join 20Cube's mission to digitally transform logistics, and I am looking forward to working with the experienced and motivated team," said Albert Ng, Head of Strategy and Implementation, 20Cube.
"The logistics industry has long suffered from significant inefficiencies and by helping the customers access technological advantages, 20Cube is driving an industry change that brings immense value to businesses," Ng added.
Beat Simon has led major profit organisations across multiple cultures and geographies. He has developed and implemented successful business strategies with Danzas (now part of DHL), Panalpina, Agility and APL Logistics, specialising in meeting the expectations of diverse stakeholder groups.
As executive chairman of 20Cube, Beat Simon will lead the board and provide the CEO with support and guidance around key strategic issues.
Albert Ng has over twenty years of experience growing and operating businesses in the transportation, logistics and travel sector. He started his career in consultancy at McKinsey and Company and as Global Head of Strategy and Marketing at APL Logistics Albert was instrumental in the company's successful strategic transformation.
His experience will build on 20Cube's solid foundation as a pioneer in new-age logistics, through fresh strategic initiatives, new franchise models and potential MandA transactions.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 20:28 IST

UTS organises Foreign Correspondent Study Tour supported by New...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 27 (ANI): Five undergraduate Journalism students from the University of Technology Sydney (UTS) are collaborating with Indian students at the IIJNM as part of the UTS Foreign Correspondent Study Tour (FSCT).

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 19:54 IST

Khushhal Kaushik recognized as much needed harbinger powering...

New Delhi [India], Nov 27 (ANI/Digpu): Through the Digital India campaign, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi encourages new technological thinking. India has always been a tail-ender when it comes to cybersecurity, globally.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 18:12 IST

Over 20 million users in India log on to 11.11 UC Shopping Festival

New Delhi [India], Nov 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Over 20 Million Indians logged on to UC Browser to take part in the recently concluded 11.11 UC Shopping Festival, part of Alibaba's 11.11 Global Shopping Festival.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 17:57 IST

Ujjivan SFB's IPO to open on Dec 2 with price band of Rs 36 to...

New Delhi [India], Nov 27 (ANI): Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd (USFB) on Wednesday announced the launch of its initial public offering in a bid to raise Rs 750 crore post its pre-IPO placement of 71,428,570 equity shares for cash consideration aggregating to Rs 250 crore.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 17:44 IST

Finance your next vacation abroad with personal loan for travel...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): To ensure that you have an enjoyable vacation, it is important that you plan every expense involved. You need to consider the cost of food, travel, recreational activities and accommodation.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 16:34 IST

Sensex closes 199 points higher, auto and pharma stocks gain

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 27 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices scaled fresh new highs on Wednesday and ended half a per cent higher due to heavy buying in auto, metal and pharma stocks.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 15:40 IST

IIT Kanpur and TalentSprint announce partnership for development...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) has announced an Advanced Certification Program in Cyber Security and Cyber Defense in partnership with TalentSprint.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 15:12 IST

Prices of ski homes in the Alps rise 19 pc over last decade: Knight Frank

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 27 (ANI): Ski homes in the Alps have witnessed an average price growth of 19 per cent over the last decade, outperforming average returns from prime properties in tier-one cities like Geneva (19 per cent), Mumbai (13 per cent), Monaco (minus 11 per cent) and St Tropez

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 14:56 IST

Indian investment industry poised for growth; competition set to...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): CFA Institute, the global association of investment management professionals, is enthusiastic about prospects for the investment industry in India.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 14:42 IST

Air passenger markets resilient but air cargo demand remains weak: AAPA

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], Nov 27 (ANI): International air passenger demand continued to grow at a moderate pace in October, demonstrating resilience in the face of the ongoing easing in global economic activity, preliminary traffic figures released on Wednesday by the Association of Asia Pacific Airlin

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 13:23 IST

Likee collaborates with Telugu movie Raja Varu-Rani Garu;...

New Delhi (India), Nov 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Likee, the pioneering global short video creation platform from Singapore based BIGO Technology has joined hands with the upcoming Telugu movie Raja Varu - Rani Garu which is releasing on November 29.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 13:23 IST

Manipal Global Academy of BFSI partners with Sundaram Finance

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Manipal Global Academy of BFSI, a leading professional learning platform and a division of Manipal Global Education Services (MaGE), is partnering with Sundaram Finance Ltd. for conducting a year-long program to help industry professionals develop t

Read More
iocl