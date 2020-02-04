Lohia Group - Taking India to new frontiers of aerospace excellence

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Lohia Group, a recent entrant into the Aerospace and Defence (A&D) sector with focus on cutting edge composites technology, will be participating in DefExpo 2020, scheduled to be held from February 5 to 8 at Vrindavan Yojna, Sector 15, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

Kanpur headquartered, Lohia Group acquired Israel based Light & Strong Ltd., Israel's largest private producer of aerospace focused carbon fibre composite components for Israel's Aerospace and Defence industry in February 2019.

In the process, it became the first Indian company to acquire and own an international composites company. With the idea of bringing in global standards aerospace technology to India, Lohia Aerospace Systems began construction of a truly world-class facility at our 100-acre industrial campus on the historic Grand Trunk road in Kanpur in July 2019.

Under the UP Government's Aerospace manufacturing policy, Lohia Aerospace's greenfield factory covering an area of 75,000 square feet, in keeping with global aerospace standards over 70 per cent of the factory is air-conditioned, was constructed in six months.

We have started trial production at the plant from January 2020 and we are proud to be displaying our sample products at the DefExpo 2020. The commercial production from our Kanpur facility is expected to start in March. Our factory is now the largest unit of composites in northern India.

Lohia Aerospace Systems have signed an offset based sourcing MOU with our first customer - an international aerospace contractor for the supply of civil aerospace components from our factory in Kanpur.

We are also in advanced discussions with other potential clients from Asia and Europe for supplying of aerospace composites from our facility in Kanpur.

Under our "Skill India" initiative we have recruited 30 people from UP. and sent them for training at our Israeli facility for six months. After the conclusion of their factory training in Israel, they will return to work at our facility in Kanpur from March 2020 onwards.

We will be developing a training institute as part of our Kanpur facility where these Indian composite maestros will further impart skills to the youth of our state so that they are able to work in global aerospace facilities such as Lohia Aerospace or similar companies.

We have also recruited Israeli composites experts who will work at our India facility for two years for executing the technology transfer from Israel to India.

