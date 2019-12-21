London World Records brings to you Singer 2020

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Dec 21 (ANI/Digpu): London World Records is bringing an out of box online talent hunt. The show Singer 2020 is here to give a chance to everyone who thinks they have a hidden talent that needs to reach outside.

Singer 2020 will give a platform to all the aspirant's singers to be noticed. It will be an online singing talent show.

Two young talents from Bengaluru named as Ananya 15-years-old and Ashish 19-years-old were discovered by London World Record who initiated the idea of Singer 2020. Both the kids are a student of Veenavani Music School. The event format for participation will be very simple. Where one does not have to sign up or register.

The only thing one needs to do is to upload the singing video on Instagram or YouTube and promote your own video, as soon as it reaches to 1000 views share it with the official handle and you'll be qualified for round two. Selected 1000 people will attempt a World Record for the category of "highest number of videos uploaded at a time".

"It is a comprehensive platform for extraordinary people from across the world doing incredible things. A world record is a best global and most important performance that is ever recorded and officially verified in a specific skill or sports or activity. LWR is aiming at providing that stage to the talent that's there in our Incredible India," said Girish, who is leading the Singer 2020 initiative.

"At London World records, entities are inspired to show up their talent not only to the immediate surroundings but to the entire world. Be it the largest food items or the longest human formation of images, it's this LWR that adds the person or group of people to its books for breaking or setting a record. One lucky participant will get a chance to do playback in a commercial movie," he added.

You have something incredible that has to be known to the world and you get entry into the Hall of Fame? London World Records is the place to head to.

This story is provided by Digpu. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Digpu)

