Brand Ambassador Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the inauguration of Longines boutique at VR Chennai
Longines inaugurates new boutique in VR Chennai with Ambassador of Elegance Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

ANI | Updated: Jul 25, 2019 11:14 IST

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] July 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): Strengthening its Indian retail network, the Swiss watch brand Longines today inaugurated its new exclusive boutique at VR Chennai in presence of its Ambassador of Elegance - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
Spread across 350 square feet, the store displays a large selection of Longines timepieces, including the most iconic watches of the brand as well as its latest models.
"I have been a part of the Longines' family for two decades now and I have only seen it grow from one milestone to another. Today, I am very happy and proud to inaugurate this new Longines boutique in Chennai, a city close to my heart", said Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
During this event, Aishwarya was presented with a timepiece from the new HydroConquest collection. Combining watch-making excellence and traditional elegance, both hallmarks of the winged hourglass brand, this line features a bezel enhanced with a coloured ceramic insert adding a touch of brilliance and modern styling. These new, refined models derive their inspiration from the fascinating world of aquatic sports.
Based in Saint-Imier in Switzerland since 1832, the watch-making company Longines wields expertise steeped in tradition, elegance and performance. With generations of experience as official timekeeper of world championships, and as a partner of international sports federations, Longines has built strong and long-lasting relationships in the world of sport over the years. Known for the elegance of its timepieces, Longines is a member of Swatch Group Ltd., the world's leading watch manufacturer. The Longines brand, with its winged hourglass emblem, is established in over 150 countries.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

