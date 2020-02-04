Lord J prepares to launch his autobiography

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Feb 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): Lord J, the world's first and only anonymous singer is all set to release his autobiography in the first quarter of the current year.

As per the author, this book speaks of taking risks in life to chase goals and turn them into reality. The book further defines the hardships and struggles Lord J had to face across his life and becoming a pop star.

Lord J is a self-taught singer and lyric writer is known for his anonymous status. He keeps and maintains his identity with himself, not appearing in any interviews or revealing his name.

For the hardships and efforts put in for reaching the point that the world knows him for his art and talent alone, he has been drafting an autobiography, bleeding the inks to let the world know of his story.

Titled as 'Lord J - The Lord of Anonymity', the autobiography is a motivational story of Lord J's work, from his initial days of understanding the value of the right lyric to the concepts of videography and making music videos.

"This book of mine is rather an ode to my supportive parents, of how they have helped me throughout my music career. It is a collection of accounts and instances of my life that have made me who I am today and the hardships that I have faced across. These accounts will motivate anyone who wants to chase their goals in life and are willing to take the risk to achieve them. Many would say that it is an unconventional way of living, indeed this is how we make history, by breaking the stereotypes", said Lord J.

The work of Lord J has been appreciated all over the world, notably by personalities like Tushar Gandhi - the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, Puneeth Rajkumar - Kannada actor and Shivaji Satam - CID fame actor.

"I would like to officially welcome Lord J from Varanasi, India, into the fantastic world of India. Long live Popstar J, Long live anonymous star J, Long live Lord J", said Sean Kingston, the famous American singer and songwriter.

"Hi, this is your Olympic hero Kurt Angle. India's very own Popstar J's 'Beside Me' is an amazing track. 'Liplocks' by J is a retro style, fast-paced club number", said Kurt Angle, WWE Hall of Famer, Pro Wrestler and Olympic Hero.

"Hi, this is Booker-T, 5 times champion, you are listening to 'Love Me for Me' by J", said Booker T, WWE Hall of Famer & Pro Wrestler who recorded a video while playing J's song.

Lord J's music and creativity have been widely appreciated on Vevo, with millions of views spread across four songs. He focuses on real feelings to create the songs and the beauty of his pure thoughts is appreciated worldwide.

Lord J works personally on every aspect of his songs, be it music or video, making every song close to his heart, and later on, a massive hit across the globe.

The album, book, and promos are all available under the title "Lord J - (The Lord of Anonymity)" on all major platforms across the globe....obviously!!!!!

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

