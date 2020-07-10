Loyal Textile Mills Limited launched the world's first reusable PPE with Triple Viral Shield Technology

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] July 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): Loyal Textile Mills Limited today launched Viral Shield, a line of COVID-19 anti-viral, reusable Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), masks and protective fashion wear range.

The series has been launched in collaboration with Reliance Industries India and HeiQ from Switzerland. This PPE emerges as the world's first reusable PPE that has passed the Viral Penetration Test, Synthetic Blood Penetration Test, and the SBPR Test.

Loyal has strived hard to innovate a range of products that would meet the current demand for reliable and reusable protective gear during this COVID-19 pandemic. Loyal Textile Mills Limited collaborated with Reliance Industries India and HeiQ from Switzerland to innovate this reusable protective PPE, mask and fashion wear.

R|ElanTM FeelFresh (from Reliance Industries India) fibre used in manufacturing this fabric is inherently anti-microbial that inhibits any viral or bacterial growth. The fabric is then specially treated with "HeiQ Viroblock" the latest technology innovation from Switzerland, proven to have astounding anti-viral efficacy of 99.99 per cent against coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).

Triple shield protection

1. R|Elan™ FeelFresh fabric which is inherently anti-microbial inhibiting bacterial and viral growth

2. HeiQ Viroblock anti-viral treatment on the fabric

3. Viral barrier PU film lamination for the first time in the world

Loyal Textile Mills Limited has engineered the fabric with a viral barrier PU film lamination from Taiwan that adds up as another powerful protective later.

"Loyal Textile Mills Ltd has a heritage of 125 years of continuous existence in the Indian textile industry. Our R&D Centre recognized by the Government of India and technical teams have 27 years of experience in technical textiles. During Feb/March 2020, Loyal Management team felt the need to join the war against COVID-19 Pandemic and designed reusable masks and PPE kits and today have reached a stage of offering a range of PPE clothing, masks and a range of fashion wear and casual wear, which have a triple protection technology from viruses and bacteria," said Valli M Ramaswami, Chairperson of Loyal Textile Mills Ltd, launching the Triple Viral Shield products from Loyal's signature brand Supera ShieldTM.

"This is first of its kind in the world. Guided by the philosophy of our late Chairman Manikam Ramaswami, we will continue to keep abreast of the technology and add several more firsts to our credit, as in the past," she added.

"This reusable PPE product can be washed ten times and sterilized ten times for reuse. Heat Sealing PU tapes have been used to seal the seams. All the three components of the PPE have been tested and passed for Viral Penetration test ASTM F 1671 - 2013, Synthetic Blood penetration test ASTM F 1670/F, and the seams have passed SBPR test ASTM 1670-08 (2014). This is the world's first reusable PPE that has passed the Viral Penetration Test," said Dhamodaraswamy Devadas, Chief Technology and Business Development Officer of Loyal Textiles Mills Limited.

"SS 95 medical respiratory type mask launched today is a reusable N95 type of mask with the same level of protection of 95 per cent Particulate Filtration Efficiency and 99.9 per cent Bacterial Filtration Efficiency. These masks are treated with HeiQ Viroblock and have the inner layers powered by R|Elan™ FeelFresh woven fabric that are inherently antimicrobial. Loyal is also launching an antiviral fashion wear range with an emphasis on safety and style for domestic and export markets," added Dhamodaraswamy.

"We are pleased to join hands with Loyal Textile Mills Ltd, a pioneering player in the Indian Technical Textile industry to support them launch masks and PPE kits powered by R|Elan™ FeelFresh fabric. This collaboration underlines the performance that R|Elan™ FeelFresh fabric provides to the consumer in improving wellness and hygiene through its inherent antimicrobial attribute," said Gunjan Sharma, CMO, Reliance Polyester about the collaboration to reach out to the Indian consumers.

"HeiQ Viroblock was recently tested at one of the world's leading virology institutes and showed 99.99 per cent reduction of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) in 30 minutes. Its synergistic dual mode of action leaves viruses no chance and can enhance the protection factor of a mask by a factor 100. Tested repeatedly by industry standards such as the ISO 18184 and ISO 20743, it is effective against all enveloped viruses, bacteria, and fungi. This novel Swiss technology uses 100 per cent skin proved hypoallergenic cosmetic ingredients and features a 72per cent bio-based renewable content. HeiQ Viroblock respirator masks have recently been approved by the US FDA under EUA. The technology is registered by the US EPA (FIFRA), EU BPR (REACH), and JP MITI and is homologized with ZDHC, Oekotex and Bluesign," highlighted Carlo Centonze, CEO and Co-founder of HeiQ Viroblock, about the special features of HeiQ Viroblock.

"The design features include - Easy donning and quick doffing without any assistance and without any danger of touching the inner garments or skin; a full head cover offering full protection for head, face and neck region; and Shoe covers up to the knee. Special ergonomic features have been incorporated to assist operations like Thumb loops, Side knots, and longer length of the gown. A unique aspect of the design is that they have been sized as per Indian body shapes and so do not face any problem of bulk & overflowing as is faced in imported PPEs," said Prof Dr Sanjay Gupta, Vice-Chancellor of World University of Design, explaining the salient features of the reusable PPE gown set.

"We operate mainly in Italy with a focus on European markets. With the help of Loyal Textile, we developed many technical fabrics which allowed us to get very important clients. Some of our fabrics are cutting-edge innovations in the fire protection field. We succeed in this field mostly thanks to the wish and will of the former chairman of Loyal Textile Manikam Ramaswami. Still today I personally follow his philosophy not to be second to anyone in the safety of human workers. We need to highlight the HeiQ Viroblock and the R|Elan FeelFresh performance along with the opportunity of ten times washes of the products. We congratulate Loyal's R&D team for their success in coming out with the Virus penetration Resistant PPE by using a Special Virus PU Barrier film," said Valerio Cagnoli, Director of Gruppo P&P Loyal SpA, Italy, a joint venture company of Loyal Textile.

A ramp walk by the staff and workers of Loyal showcasing the antiviral products made by them & a dance titled 'Kirumi Nashini' were the other highlights of the launch event.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

