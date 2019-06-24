L&T bags 2x660 MW power mega project order in Bihar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 24 (ANI): The power business of Larsen & Toubro said on Monday that it has bagged a mega engineering, procurement and construction order from SJVN Thermal to set up a 2x660 megawatt ultra-supercritical power plant in Buxar district of Bihar.

The company describes a mega project with value in excess of Rs 7,000 crore. SJVN Thermal is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SJVN Limited, a joint venture of the Centre and Himachal Pradesh state government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the plant in March.

"Knowing the importance of this project for Bihar, L&T will aim to set new benchmarks in completion schedule, quality, safety and equipment performance," said Shailendra Roy, Managing Director and CEO of L&T Power.

"With majority of the equipment including boilers, turbines and generators being made locally in our world-class manufacturing facilities at Hazira, this project will also go a long way in accomplishing the 'Make in India' initiative promoted by the Prime Minister."

The scope of work for L&T includes design, engineering, manufacture, procurement, supply, construction, erection, testing a commissioning of Buxar Thermal Power Project (2x660 MW), on turnkey basis, covering steam generator, steam turbine generator, electrostatic precipitator, NOx control system, flue gas desulphurisation system and complete balance of plant systems including raw water intake system, make-up water system, coal and ash handling system, ash dyke, complete E&l system including switchyard and complete civil, structural and architectural works.

L&T is an Indian multinational with over 20 billion dollars in revenue and operations in more than 30 countries.

(ANI)


