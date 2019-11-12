The value of each EPC project is between Rs 1,000 crore to 2,500 crore
L&T Construction awarded significant contracts for various businesses

ANI | Updated: Nov 11, 2019 11:17 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 11 (ANI): L&T Construction said on Monday it has secured orders from clients across various states for varied businesses.
The company bagged an engineering, procurement and construction order from Jharkhand Urban Infrastructure Development Company Ltd for augmenting and strengthening Dhanbad urban water supply scheme's second phase under Dhanbad Municipal Corporation.
The project aims at providing continuous water supply while maintaining requisite pressure involving automation to 4.45 lakh people of Dhanbad city. The business is also executing the Hazaribagh urban water supply scheme and the Ranchi urban water supply schemes for the same client.
Meanwhile, L&T GeoStructure secured an order from the state project management unit of West Bengal government for flood protection works and embankment strengthening of Damodar river in East Bardhhaman and Hooghly districts.
Another order has been secured from Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd for construction of stone columns in Krishnapatnam and from Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd to construct piles and related civil work for the 2x660 megawatt super thermal power plant at Ennore in Tamil Nadu.
In Andhra Pradesh, the business has received an order for execution of mechanical works for a cement plant at Kurnool. Additionally, the construction arm has received add-on orders for some of its existing projects across the transportation infrastructure and metallurgical and material handling businesses.
Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services with over 21 billion dollars in revenue and operations in over 30 countries. (ANI)

