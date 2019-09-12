The value of each EPC project is between Rs 1,000 crore to 2,500 crore
L&T Construction bags EPC orders from two states

ANI | Updated: Sep 12, 2019 14:52 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 12 (ANI): The water and effluent treatment business of L&T Construction said on Thursday it has secured orders from prestigious clients in Maharashtra and Odisha.
An engineering, procurement and construction order has been bagged for Gunjawani project piped distribution network including Narayanpur lift irrigation scheme from Maharashtra Krishna Valley Development Corporation in Pune.
The scope of work includes survey, investigation, design, procurement, construction of gravity mains, installation of pumping system, rising main line, branch lines and automated outlet management system at every 24 hectare chak and distribution network up to three hectare sub-chak.
The business has also been mandated to prepare all the relevant documents to form a water user association as per the Maharashtra Management of Irrigation Systems by Farmers Act 2005 for the command area to build the capacity of farmers to attain maximum crop yield by conducting farmers' awareness training programmes for effective functioning.
The project envisages irrigating 21,392 hectares of culturable command area in Tatuk Velhe, Bhor and Purandar of Pune district by drawing water from the Gunjawani Dam.
Another order has been secured from the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Department to execute two individual rural piped water supply projects in Odisha's Jharsuguda district.
The aggregate scope of work includes design and construction of two intake structures, two water treatment plants, 1,745 km of transmission and distribution pipelines, 58 overhead service reservoirs, 9 booster pumping stations and associated electromechanical and instrumentation works.
The project involves automated measurement of input and output water quantity and quality through suitable supervisory control and data acquisition and other instrumentation works. It will cater drinking water to 273 villages in Jharsuguda district.
An add-on order has been received from Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (TWAD) as a part of Coimbatore Under Ground Sewerage System project for the construction of 30.53 million litres per day sewage treatment plant.
Additionally, the business has also received add-on orders for some of its existing projects across various states.
(ANI)

