L&T Construction bags large contracts in Philippines, Saudi Arabia

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 10 (ANI): Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said on Monday its construction subsidiary's power transmission and distribution business has secured orders from prestigious clients in India and abroad.

In the Philippines, the business has won an order to construct a 500 kilovolt (kV) substation in association with a prominent local player. The project will cater to the growing demand for electricity in the metropolitan area of Manila.

In Saudi Arabia, orders to construct a 380 kV substation with an associated 230 kV cable network and establish 380 kV and 230 kV transmission line corridors have been bagged.

Another order to construct extra-high voltage overhead lines has been received from a reputed customer in the Middle East.

On the domestic front, the business has won an order in Gujarat to construct a 765 kV double circuit transmission line that will help transmit power from renewable energy sources.

Another order has been secured to build a 20 megawatt floater solar power project at a reservoir of NTPC's Auraiya Gas Power Plant in Uttar Pradesh.

Additional orders have been received from ongoing substation jobs in India, L&T said in a statement. The company describes a large order with a value ranging between Rs 2,500 crore to 5,000 crore.

L&T is an Indian multinational engaged in technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services with over 21 billion dollars in revenue. It operates in over 30 countries worldwide.

