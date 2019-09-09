L&T Construction bags major contract to build residential project in Navi Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): The buildings and factories business of L&T Construction has secured a prestigious residential project from the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Ltd (CIDCO) to construct 23,432 dwelling units with on-site infrastructure works at various locations in Navi Mumbai.

The project, being part of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), envisages construction of economically-weaker section and low-income group type of dwelling units. The building configurations vary from 13 to 20 storeys.

This is a fast-track project to be completed within stringent timelines, the company said in a statement on Monday. The value of the project is between Rs 5,000 crore to Rs 7,000 crore.

Larsen and Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services with over 21 billion dollars in revenue and operations in over 30 countries worldwide. (ANI)

