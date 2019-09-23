L&T Construction starts executing one of India's largest communication network

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 23 (ANI): The Smart World and Communication (SW&C) and Power Transmission & Distribution (PT&D) businesses of L&T Construction have jointly started executing one of the largest communication networks in the country for Telangana Fibre Grid Corporation Ltd.

The initial design and survey works are being completed. The rollout will establish a multi-protocol label switching (MPLS) infrastructure and optical fibre network for affordable high-speed broadband connectivity and digital services across four zones, 11 districts, 215 mandals, 3,201 gram panchayats and about 8.65 lakh households in the state.

The scope of the work involves the creation of digital infrastructure including end-to-end integration and commissioning of IP-MPLS network, network operating centre, data centre and cloud-based disaster recovery with key network elements such as network management system, element management system, business support system and other related services like geographic information system, storage and servers, and network security to be executed by the SW&C business.

The scope also includes laying of 65,000 km of optical fibre cable as a part of the complete infrastructure deployment from zonal headquarters right up to homes via the mandals and gram panchayats, which will be executed by the PT&D business, the company said in a statement.

The state-led project partially funded by the Centre's Bharatnet initiative is envisaged to accelerate development in the state by strengthening government-to-government and government-to-consumer services. These services can be leveraged to effectively deliver reliable triple-play services of voice, video and data to the citizens.

(ANI)

