L&T Construction wins large contracts for power, heavy civil infrastructure projects

The construction arm of Larsen & Toubro said on Thursday it has secured several orders each valued between Rs 1,000 crore to 2,500 crore.

On the domestic front, the company secured orders for urban electricity distribution from a state utility. The project scope includes replacing existing high-tension and low-tension overhead lines with underground cables.

In addition, new 11 kV feeders will also be created for load bifurcation. "Such projects improve the overall reliability of the power distribution network and help particularly in avoiding the unscheduled power cuts during rains and windy conditions," it said in a statement.

Another order for turnkey construction of a 400kV and 220kV transmission lines has been secured from a state transmission utility.

In the international market, an order has been secured for the supply, installation and commissioning of 132kV underground cables in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In Ethiopia and Uganda, orders have been received for establishing distribution networks involving medium and low voltage distribution lines and last mile consumer connections. These will improve electricity access in their respective towns and rural areas.

The company has also won an order in a consortium for the supply and construction of battery energy storage systems for 115kV substations in Chaiyaphum and Lopburi provinces of Thailand. These elements will mitigate the impact from grid connection of intermittent renewable generation.

The defence business unit of L&T's heavy civil infrastructure has secured order from one of the major defence public sector units for construction of a strategic project for the Indian Air Force.

The scope of work includes construction of underground specialised reinforced cement concrete structure along with water proofing, electrical works and other internal and external services. The project is to be completed within a timeline of 33 months.

Larsen and Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services with over 20 billion dollars in revenue and operations in over 30 countries.

