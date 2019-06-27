LTHE delivers design-to-build solutions across the hydrocarbon spectrum
L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering awarded two large contracts from ONGC

ANI | Updated: Jun 27, 2019 12:21 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 27 (ANI): L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering (LTHE) said on Thursday that it has won twin large orders from state-owned energy major Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC).
LTHE did not mention the value of contracts but describes a large order worth between Rs 2,500 crore and Rs 5,000 crore.
The first engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning contract is for development of Heera Panna Block of western offshore basin which is located about 70 km southwest of Mumbai High.
The project includes two well head platforms, 49 km sub-sea rigid pipelines, 10 riser installation and modification work at seven existing platforms and Heera Process Complex, LTHE said in a statement.
The second contract is for development of Mumbai High Southfield of western offshore basin which is located 210 km west of Mumbai city. The project includes one water injection process platforms bridge connected to existing WIS platform, 100 men living quarters, modification and interconnection of all utilities with existing WIS, BHS and SLQ platforms.
Both contracts have been awarded through international competitive bidding on a lump sum turnkey basis. "This award reposes ONGC's confidence in LTHE's EPCIC capabilities and LTHE's commitment to continue to support ONGC and contribute to India's energy security," it said.
Organised under offshore, onshore, construction services, modular fabrication and engineering services verticals, LTHE delivers design-to-build engineering and construction solutions across the hydrocarbon spectrum. (ANI)

