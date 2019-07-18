L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering bags contract in Saudi Arabia's Marjan oil increment project

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 18 (ANI): L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering Limited (LTHE) said on Thursday it has been awarded another mega project in the Marjan oil field by Saudi Aramco.

The value of contract is in excess of Rs 7,000 crore. It has been received by a consortium of LTHE and EMAS AMC, a Subsea7 company.

The project scope for oil facilities at Marjan Incremental Development Project consists of four tie-in platforms, one tie platform module, nine production deck modules (wellhead decks), 217 km of subsea pipelines across 25 segments and 145 km of subsea cables across 16 segments.

It also includes the replacement of existing control gears at eight existing Saudi Aramco offshore platforms and tie-in to existing systems.

"The Saudi company's trust on LTHE's commitment to consistent project performance and ability to put the best team of young professionals to deliver value, time and again has resulted in the award of this mega contract for oil facilities for the Marjan increment programme," according to a statement.

LTHE has been involved in the execution of Hasbah gas increment project and other projects in Saudi Arabia, including Marjan, Safaniya, Zulf and Berri. (ANI)