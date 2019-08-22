L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering bags large EPCI project from Saudi Aramco

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering (LTHE) said on Thursday that its consortium with EMAS AMC Pte Ltd (a Subsea7 company) has been awarded a project by Saudi Aramco.

The engineering, procurement, construction and installation project consists of 28 offshore jackets in Zuluf, Marjan, Sfaniya and Ribyan offshore fields of Saudi Arabia.

"It demonstrates Saudi Aramco's trust in LTHE's capability to deliver to a challenging schedule with excellent safety and quality performance. LTHE's fabrication facilities in the Middle East and India are fully equipped to execute these challenging projects," it said in a statement.

LTHE is a subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro which defines a large contract as being between Rs 2,500 crore and Rs 5,000 crore.

Organised under offshore, onshore, construction services, modular fabrication and engineering services verticals, LTHE delivers design-to-build engineering and construction solutions across the hydrocarbon spectrum. (ANI)

