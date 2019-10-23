L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering bags mega project from HPCL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Larsen & Toubro Hydrocarbon Engineering (LTHE) said on Wednesday it has been awarded a mega project by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL).

L&T describes a mega project with a value of over Rs 7,000 crore. The engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning contract is for setting up a residue upgradation facility at HPCL's Vizag refinery.

The RUF facility is licensed by Chevron Lummus Global with a capacity of 3.55 million tonnes per annum. The plant will enable HPCL to convert the heaviest oils into high-quality euro 6 diesel while simultaneously eliminating fuel oil production as well as increasing feedstock and product flexibility.

The unit is being implemented for the first time in India.

"L&T has a proven track record of over 25 years in the refinery and petrochemical sector. Bagging this contract from HPCL reinforces our integrated capabilities in executing critical plants for the sector," said LTHE Managing Director and CEO Subramanian Sarma.

Organised under offshore, onshore, construction services, modular fabrication and engineering services verticals, LTHE delivers design-to-build engineering and construction solutions across the hydrocarbon spectrum.

(ANI)

