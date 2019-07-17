L&T Infotech has more than 300 customers in 30 countries
L&T Infotech has more than 300 customers in 30 countries

L&T Infotech acquires advanced analytics firm Lymbyc

ANI | Updated: Jul 17, 2019 13:40 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 17 (ANI): Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI), a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Lymbyc -- a specialist AI, machine learning and advanced analytics company.
The acquisition with an enterprise value of Rs 38 crore strengthens LTI's fast-growing digital and analytics offerings, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.
Lymbyc is the fifth acquisition by LTI since the company got listed in 2016. Earlier this year, the company acquired Ruletronics, a boutique pega consulting company, and N+P (Neilsen+Partner), a Temenos wealth suite specialist.
Founded in 2012, Lymbyc is headquartered in Bengaluru and has customers in the United States, Britain, Africa and India. The company is recognised for its unique capabilities in analytics and data-sciences space.
The core of Lymbyc's capabilities is centred around its proprietary product Leni which solves for the entire spectrum of descriptive to predictive business insights, leveraging deep learning, natural language processing, data visualisation and predictive analytics.
Leni is a virtual analyst that allows users to conversationally access information and insights. With growing dependence on data, global enterprises need to be better at data discovery, agile analytics and ability to process large datasets. Lymbyc's expertise in these spheres will enhance LTI's Mosaic platform to provide differentiated analytics solutions in a SaaS model.
"We believe self-service capabilities for AI and advanced analytics will be the next wave of disruption in the marketplace, and Lymbyc brings this capability to our Mosaic platform," said LTI's Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Sanjay Jalona.
"Leni by Lymbyc is an industry-agnostic platform that solves business user's need for experience, speed and comprehension. I welcome Lymbyc's experienced management team and all its employees to the LTI family."
Lymbyc's Founder and CEO Satyakam Mohanty said: "With AI becoming increasingly mainstream, we are excited to join hands with LTI and to help a larger and richer set of clients. Leni, our AI-based virtual analyst is perfectly suited to deliver better value to business users and maximise their information and analytics investments." (ANI)

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 14:01 IST

MCX's total income up 30 pc to Rs 111 crore in Q1 FY20

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 17 (ANI): Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX) has reported total income of Rs 110.84 crore in the first quarter of current financial year, up 30 per cent from Rs 85.43 crore in the corresponding quarter ended June 30, 2018.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 13:48 IST

17-year-old, Siddharth Pillai's patented modular artificial reef...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Indian marine ecosystem has been under threat for long due to climate change, pollution and destructive fishing practices. As a result, aquatic species find it extremely difficult to survive.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 13:28 IST

Domestic manufacturers seeking policy intervention based on...

New Delhi [India] July 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Medical Technology Association of India (MTaI), which represents leading research-based medical technology companies with large footprint in manufacturing, R&D and training in India, today said the growth in imports of medical devices is being purposely exagge

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 12:50 IST

Author Sunil Mishra's book 'Who Stole My Job' enters second print run

New Delhi [India] July 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Srishti Publishers and Distributors, India's leading publishing house today announced the second print run of 'Who Stole My Job' by nationally acclaimed author Sunil Mishra.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 12:43 IST

L&T led joint venture bags contract for largest desalination...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 17 (ANI): A joint venture between L&T Construction and Tecton Engineering and Construction LLC of the United Arab Emirates has secured a significant contract for a 100 million litres per day (MLD) desalination plant from Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 11:57 IST

Greaves Cotton seeks relaxations on buyback from SEBI, Finance Ministry

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 17 (ANI): Engineering major Greaves Cotton has sought some relaxations on its buyback plan from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and the Ministry of Finance.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 10:55 IST

Suzlon defaults on $172 million bonds, may offload stake

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 17 (ANI): Renewable energy solutions provider Suzlon has failed to pay the principal amount of 172 million dollars for outstanding bonds which was due on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 10:24 IST

Nifty crosses 11,690 mark, Yes Bank gains over 2 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 17 (ANI): Equities traded with a positive bias during early hours on Wednesday as investors waited for fresh indications from India Inc on Q1 corporate results.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 17:58 IST

Headstream Technologies bags International Achievers Award for...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] July 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Headstream Technologies Pvt Ltd, a Chennai-based technology startup, has bagged the Leading Emerging Indian Company of the Year 2019 from the International Achievers Conference, a not-for-profit forum that works for the promotion of Indian businesse

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 17:57 IST

Fiinovation partners with leading automotive Tyre manufacturer...

New Delhi [India] July 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Innovative Financial Advisors Pvt Ltd (Fiinovation) partnered with a leading automotive tyre, tubes manufacturer, recently for the evaluation of its three CSR projects running in the Rajsamand district of Rajasthan.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 17:56 IST

TECNO PHANTOM 9 Debuts on Flipkart at Rs 14999

New Delhi [India] July 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Following the successful launch of the flagship 'PHANTOM 9' by TECNO, the global premium smart phone brand, TECNO Phantom 9 will go live for sale on Flipkart starting July 17th, 2019.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 17:43 IST

Panagariya disapproves Budget proposal to tax super-rich, bats...

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Former Vice Chairman of Niti Aayog Arvind Panagariya on Tuesday said that India must encourage wealth creation by lowering income tax rates and surcharge if it aspires to become a five trillion dollar economy in the next five years.

Read More
iocl