L&T led joint venture bags contract for largest desalination plant in Gujarat

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 17 (ANI): A joint venture between L&T Construction and Tecton Engineering and Construction LLC of the United Arab Emirates has secured a significant contract for a 100 million litres per day (MLD) desalination plant from Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation.

The engineering, procurement and construction order will provide desalinated water to Petroleum, Chemicals and Petrochemicals Investment Region (PCPIR) in Dahej district.

L&T Construction will lead the project. Though the company did not mention the value of deal, it classifies a significant contract with a value ranging between Rs 1,000 crore and 2,500 crore.

As part of the contract, the joint venture will operate and maintain the plant for 10 years post completion.

"This is the largest desalination plant awarded till date for industrial applications," said Managing Director and CEO of Larsen & Toubro S N Subrahmanyan. "I am glad that L&T is playing a critical role to ensure sustainable water supply to the industries in the Dahej district of Gujarat," he said in a statement on Wednesday.

The project scope includes design, construction, commissioning of sea water intake structure along with pump house, high-density polyethylene pipe conveyance pipeline, raw water storage reservoir, sea water reverse osmosis plant of 100 MLD output, marine outfall system and other associated electrical, mechanical and instrumentation works.

The project also involves automation including online measurements and control of the desalination plant through distributed control systems.

S Rajavel, Senior Vice President and Head of Water, Smart World and Communication at L&T Construction, said: "This is a defining phase in our business strategy as this contract marks the entry of L&T into the desalination market. "Not only does it consolidate our leadership across the entire value chain of water business but it also augers well for us to fulfill our Lakshya vision of becoming a technology-driven EPC business."

(ANI)

