L&T, Mitsubishi build hot strip mill at SAIL in Rourkela

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 5 (ANI): L&T's metallurgical and material handling business and Mitsubishi Corporation on Wednesday announced the commissioning of a three-million-tonne-per-annum capacity hot strip mill at SAIL Rourkela built with technology from Primetals Technologies and Hitachi Japan.

One of the largest of its kind in India, the mill will produce coils with a thickness between 1.2 to 25.4 mm, width between 725 to 2150 mm and coil weight of up to 35 tonnes.

It is equipped with a shearing line to produce custom cut hot-rolled sheets and supporting infrastructure like a 16.5 km, 220 KV power transmission line, a GIS switchyard, an intake well with a three km twin pipeline to convey water to the plant.

"The world-class HR coils produced from this mill will give SAIL's market share a huge boost," L&T said in a statement.

The new hot strip mill two at SAIL's Rourkela Steel Plant rolled out its first HR coil within two days of commencement of hot trials. The mill will roll out carbon structural steel, hue saturation lightness alpha (HSLA), high carbon steel, LPG cylinder steel, low alloy steel, API (up to x100) pipe steel and auto-grade steel to cater to high-end market segments.

"We are delighted to have delivered on the faith reposed on us by SAIL, a long-term customer of ours, and look forward to keep building vital infrastructure for the country," said L&T CEO and Managing Director S N Subrahmanyan.

Larsen & Toubro is engaged in technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services with over 21 billion dollars in revenue. It operates in over 30 countries worldwide.

