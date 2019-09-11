L&T Oman bags contract to build Hotel Mandarin Oriental by Eagle Hills

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 11 (ANI): The buildings and factories business of L&T Oman has been awarded the main works contract of Hotel Mandarin Oriental by Muscat-based Eagle Hills.

The project involves construction of Mandarin Oriental and residences. L&T describes a significant contract with a value ranging between Rs 1,000 crore to 2,500 crore.

L&T will oversee the overall construction within the site which includes a 150-key hotel and 156 units of branded residences as well as 1,622 square metres of retail areas, podium and basement.

The company will also undertake the associated external works, services, and hard and soft landscaping works.

In another development, L&T's buildings and factories business has secured an add-on order to construct a residential tower for a leading developer in Hyderabad, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services with over 21 billion dollars in revenue and operations in over 30 countries. (ANI)

