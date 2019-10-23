Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services with over USD 21 billion in revenue.
L&T registers Q2 consolidated PAT of Rs 2,309 crore

ANI | Updated: Oct 23, 2019 21:54 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Larsen & Toubro (L&T) registered a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) from continuing operations for the quarter ended September 30 at Rs 2,309 crore, registering a growth of 10.3 per cent over the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
In a statement, L&T said to have recorded consolidated gross revenue of Rs 35,328 crore from continuing
operations for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, achieving year-on-year growth of 15 per cent. The international revenue during the quarter was pegged at Rs 12,118 crore, which constituted 34 per cent of the total revenue.
"A robust order book, strong balance sheet, diversified business portfolio and proven execution capabilities are acting as an economic moat for the company in the current volatile and challenging economic environment, and places the company in pole position to capitalise on economic revival when it happens," added the statement.
Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services with over USD 21 billion in revenue. It operates in over 30 countries worldwide. (ANI)

