L&T is engaged in technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services
L&T is engaged in technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services

L&T revenues total Rs 29,636 crore in Q1, profit at Rs 1,361 crore

ANI | Updated: Jul 23, 2019 18:17 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 23 (ANI): Larsen & Toubro said on Tuesday it recorded consolidated gross revenue of Rs 29,636 crore from continuing operations for the quarter ended June 30, achieving a year-on-year growth of 10 per cent.
The international revenue during the quarter at Rs 9,268 crore constituted 31 per cent of the total revenue. Consolidated profit after tax was at Rs 1,361 crore, marking a growth of 20.5 per cent from Rs 1,129 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous year.
The overall PAT including the PAT from discontinued operations grew by 21.2 per cent to 1,473 crore vis-a-vis Rs 1,215 crore for the corresponding quarter of previous year.
The company won new orders worth Rs 38,700 crore at the group level during the quarter, registering a growth of 11 per cent. International orders during the year at Rs 9,005 crore constituted 23 per cent of total order inflow.
Order wins in infrastructure and power segments were major contributors to the order inflow. While orders from the central and state governments were affected during the general elections, strong PSU and private sector orders enabled growth for the quarter, the company said in a statement.
The consolidated order book of the group stood at Rs 294,014 crore as on June 30 with international order book constituting 21 per cent of the total order book.
L&T said the conclusion of general elections has led to a pro-incumbency mandate received by the government and created an environment of political stability which bodes well for policy continuity, fiscal rectitude and focus on infrastructure build-out.
The focus on resource augmentation in the Union Budget is expected to enable the government to channelise spending on infrastructure development, rural electrification, airports, railroads, water supply and irrigation -- all of which is likely to provide a fillip to the investment momentum in domestic markets.
"The company looks forward to a period of increased investment momentum and continued growth. Initiatives towards improved productivity, cost efficiencies derived from leveraging digital technology, capacity utilisation and capability enhancement are expected to help the company maximise its shareholder returns on a sustainable basis," it said. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 18:23 IST

To break infertility stigma, Merck Foundation Health Media...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 23(ANI/BusinessWire India): Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany organized their first 'Merck Foundation Health Media Training' in Lilongwe, Malawi in partnership with H.E. Prof Gertrude Mutharika, The First Lady of Malawi and ambassador of

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 18:22 IST

Manipal Global Academy of BFSI ties up with HomeFirst to Skill...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] July 23(ANI/NewsVoir): Manipal Global Academy of BFSI, a leading professional learning platform and a division of Manipal Global Education Services (MaGE), announced its tie-up with Home First Finance Company (HomeFirst), a housing finance company that specializes in prov

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 18:07 IST

Libas Designs migrates to NSE mainboard

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 23(ANI): Libas Designs Limited (NSE Symbol: LIBAS), among leading manufacturers of contemporary and ethnic men's and women's wear having many stores at prime locations in India has announced that the company has migrated to Main Board of NSE.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 18:03 IST

Strand Life Sciences joins Global Diagnostics Network (GDN)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 23(ANI/BusinessWire India): Strand Life Sciences, India, announced today that it has joined the Global Diagnostics Network (GDN), a strategic working group of major diagnostic laboratories collaborating to generate enhanced diagnostics insights to improve the delivery

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 18:02 IST

Avail Multi-Deposit facility by investing in Bajaj Finance FD

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] July 23(ANI/BusinessWire India): Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit is now offering multi-deposit facilities to help investors ladder their investments easily.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 17:51 IST

Gujarat tops in rooftop solar installation across the country:...

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): Gujarat ranks on top in the installation of rooftop solar projects with an installed capacity of 261.97 megawatts, Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy and Power R K Singh said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 17:36 IST

India-New Zealand most watched match of ICC World Cup 2019: UC...

New Delhi [India] July 23(ANI/NewsVoir): UC Browser - world's No1 third-party mobile browser and a content platform, has reported a record consumption of over 4 billion content pieces for cricket-related content during the recently concluded Cricket Season - including IPL 2019 and ICC World Cup 2019 f

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 17:29 IST

Fitch affirms Indian Oil at BBB- with stable outlook

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 23 (ANI): Fitch Ratings on Tuesday affirmed Indian Oil Corporation Ltd's (IOC's) long-term foreign currency issuer default rating at BBB- with stable outlook.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 16:59 IST

DCM Shriram's profit up 7.7 pc in Q1 to Rs 374 crore

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): DCM Shriram on Tuesday reported 8 per cent decline in its net revenue from operations to Rs 1,902 crore in the first quarter of 2019-20 year-on-year but profit before depreciation, interest, and taxes (PBDIT) moved up 7.7 per cent to Rs 374 crore.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 16:17 IST

Indices end volatile day in the red, PSU banks take a toll

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 23 (ANI): Equity indices bounced between gains and losses on Tuesday but ended in the red for the fourth consecutive day with Sensex slipping below the 38,000-mark.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 15:01 IST

IOB lowers net loss to Rs 342 crore in Q1

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 23 (ANI): The government-owned Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) on Tuesday reported a net loss of Rs 342 crore during the April to June quarter of current fiscal versus a loss of Rs 919 crore in Q1 of FY19.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 14:25 IST

Mastek reports 8 pc jump in Q1 FY20 net profit but total income slips

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 23 (ANI): Leading IT player Mastek has posted 7.8 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 24.22 crore for fiscal quarter ending June 2019 from Rs 22.46 crore in the year-ago period.

Read More
iocl