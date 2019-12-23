L&T Technology Services awarded multi-million-dollar EPCM project in Europe

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Dec 23 (ANI): L&T Technology Services (LTTS) said on Monday it has won a multi-million dollar project from one of the world's top plastics, chemicals and refining manufacturers to deliver the entire spectrum of engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCM) services for the expansion of an existing site in Europe.

The expansion project will be implemented at the customer's brownfield plant in Germany for over 30 months.

As the strategic engineering partner, LTTS will play a key role in executing the entire project through an EPCM model -- from procurement and supply chain management support to safety aspects and efficient design.

"The project execution from LTTS will help the customer deliver quality products to end-customers and expand its reach to meet the growing demands of the global chemical and polymers market," the company said in a statement.

"LTTS has already carried out successful brownfield projects in the United States and we are privileged to extend our engagement with an important customer to the European markets," said Amit Chadha, President of Sales and Business Development and a board member at LTTS.

"With 7 of the top 10 customers in the process industry and a demonstrated track record in end-to-end EPCM and manufacturing expertise, this deal win from an industry leader is a reaffirmation of LTTS' strong position in plant engineering," he said.

LTTS' customer base includes 69 Fortune 500 companies and 51 of the world's top ER and D companies across industrial products, medical devices, transportation, telecom and hi-tech, and the process industries.

It has over 16,700 employees spread across 17 global design centres, 28 global sales offices and 49 innovation labs. (ANI)

