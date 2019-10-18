LTTS has over 16,700 employees spread across 17 global design centres.
LTTS has over 16,700 employees spread across 17 global design centres.

L&T Technology Services continues double-digit revenue growth in Q2 FY20

ANI | Updated: Oct 18, 2019 18:19 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): L&T Technology Services (LTTS) on Friday announced a net profit of Rs 206 crore in the July to September quarter, up 8 per cent in the year-ago period.
At the same time, the revenue jumped 11 per cent to Rs 1,402 crore year-on-year. In dollars terms, the revenue totalled 198 million dollars, marking a growth of 12 per cent in constant currency.
The earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) margin moved up 110 basis points at 17 per cent year-on-year. The company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 7.50 per share.
During the quarter, LTTS won eight multi-million dollar deals across all major industry segments, including new digital engineering programs for automotive, medical devices and plant engineering customers.
The company increased its 20 million dollars plus clients by four and its 10 million dollars plus clients by three.
"The sustained double-digit topline growth in Q2 reflects the strengths of the company across a wide spectrum of industries and the focused investments into capability building," said CEO and Managing Director Keshab Panda.
"In Q2, three of our verticals -- transportation, plant engineering, and medical devices -- grew in excess of 20 per cent on a year-on-year basis," he said in a statement.
LTTS' customer base includes 69 Fortune 500 companies and 51 of the world's top engineering research and development companies across industrial products, medical devices, transportation, telecom and hi-tech, and the process industries. It has over 16,700 employees spread across 17 global design centres, 28 global sales offices, and 49 innovation labs.(ANI)

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 19:07 IST

Kalpataru launches integrated mixed use township...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Leading developer Kalpataru has launched KalpataruParkcity, its integrated mixed use township project on Kolshet Road, Thane.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 19:06 IST

#JustEMI to fulfil all your aspirations this Diwali and shop...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv is making your Diwali more sparkling with a slew of festive offers if one shops via the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 19:00 IST

Make Your Diwali Thrilling with RummyBaazi.com

New Delhi [India] Oct 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): With the festival of Diwali comes huge celebrations and festivities.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 18:57 IST

Datacultr wins the prestigious '2019 Red Herring Top 100 Asia Award'

New Delhi [India] Oct 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Datacultr, the leading PaaS for consumer lending companies, has been honoured as a winner of the prestigious 2019 Red Herring Top 100 Asia award.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 18:52 IST

Plutus Desk - a platform for legal services launched

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Getting legal services in the country has never been smooth sailing, on a personal or professional level but not anymore as Plutus Groups has just launched Plutus Desk - an industry changing, technological advanced Platform in the field of legal s

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 18:48 IST

The Hero Campus challenge returns to nurture the business...

New Delhi [India] Oct 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Hero MotoCorp, the world's largest two-wheeler manufacturer, has announced the fifth edition of the popular The Hero Campus Challenge (THCC).

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 18:45 IST

Angelina Jolie wears platinum jewellery to the Maleficent Premieres

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Angelina Jolie wore Platinum jewellery from Robert Procop to the world premiere of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil in Los Angeles, on September 30th.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 18:42 IST

ASAL by Abu Sandeep x Motisons Jewellers - The Collaboration

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): The ASAL by Abu Sandeep collaboration with Motisons Jewellers from Jaipur was announced as ASAL, the diffusion label by Abu Sandeep, unveiled its debut Bridal Collection at an exclusive fashion event with The Wedding Junction Show.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 18:07 IST

An Incredible musical journey at Fairmont Jaipur for Accor's...

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India] Oct 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Recently, Le Club AccorHotels invited its valued members for an exclusive two nights stay experience in association with MTV India Music Summit 2019 from October 04 to 06 at the fabulous Fairmont Jaipur.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 17:59 IST

AstroTalk stands tall with most accurate and foolproof future predictions

New Delhi [India] Oct 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Imagine the repeat rate of online astrology consultation exceeds that of the repeat order at Swiggy.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 17:52 IST

Schneider Electric and NetApp collaborate to revolutionise...

New Delhi [India] Oct 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced its collaboration with NetApp to deliver the pre-validated Optimized Edge for NetApp HCI solution, which is built on NetApp's hyperconverged infrastruc

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 17:43 IST

Ambuja Cements reports 31 pc jump in Q2 profit at Rs 235 crore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Ambuja Cements Ltd, a part of the global conglomerate LafargeHolcim, on Friday reported 31 per cent jump its net profit at Rs 235 crore during the July to September quarter compared to Rs 179 crore the year-ago period.

Read More
iocl