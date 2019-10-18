L&T Technology Services continues double-digit revenue growth in Q2 FY20

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): L&T Technology Services (LTTS) on Friday announced a net profit of Rs 206 crore in the July to September quarter, up 8 per cent in the year-ago period.

At the same time, the revenue jumped 11 per cent to Rs 1,402 crore year-on-year. In dollars terms, the revenue totalled 198 million dollars, marking a growth of 12 per cent in constant currency.

The earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) margin moved up 110 basis points at 17 per cent year-on-year. The company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 7.50 per share.

During the quarter, LTTS won eight multi-million dollar deals across all major industry segments, including new digital engineering programs for automotive, medical devices and plant engineering customers.

The company increased its 20 million dollars plus clients by four and its 10 million dollars plus clients by three.

"The sustained double-digit topline growth in Q2 reflects the strengths of the company across a wide spectrum of industries and the focused investments into capability building," said CEO and Managing Director Keshab Panda.

"In Q2, three of our verticals -- transportation, plant engineering, and medical devices -- grew in excess of 20 per cent on a year-on-year basis," he said in a statement.

LTTS' customer base includes 69 Fortune 500 companies and 51 of the world's top engineering research and development companies across industrial products, medical devices, transportation, telecom and hi-tech, and the process industries. It has over 16,700 employees spread across 17 global design centres, 28 global sales offices, and 49 innovation labs.(ANI)

