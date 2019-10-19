L&T Technology Services
L&T Technology Services

L&T Technology Services continues double-digit revenue growth in Q2FY20

ANI | Updated: Oct 19, 2019 14:11 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 19 (ANI/BusinessWire India): L&T Technology Services Limited (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), India's leading pure-play engineering services company, announced its results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019.
Highlights for Q2FY20 include:
* USD Revenue at 198 million; growth of 12 per cent YoY in constant currency
* Revenue at Rs 14,021 million; growth of 11 per cent YoY
* EBIT margin at 17 per cent; up 110bps YoY
* Net profit at Rs 2,058 million; growth of 8 per cent YoY
* Interim Dividend of Rs 7.5 per share (Record date October 31, 2019)
During the quarter, LTTS won eight multi-million dollar deals across all major industry segments, including new digital engineering programs for automotive, medical devices and plant engineering customers. On a YoY basis, LTTS has increased its USD 20million plus clients by four and its USD 10million plus clients by three.
"The sustained double-digit top-line growth in Q2 reflects the strengths of the company across a wide spectrum of industries and the focused investments into capability building. In Q2, three of our verticals - Transportation, Plant Engineering, and Medical Devices grew in excess of 20 per cent on YoY basis", said Dr Keshab Panda, CEO & Managing Director, L&T Technology Services Limited.
"We continue to see significant growth opportunities ahead. Our conversations with customers indicate that spends on areas such as cognitive engineering, cyber-security, and engineering analytics are becoming more pervasive and are leading to the development of next-generation smart products, services and operations. LTTS' portfolio of offerings in digital and leading-edge technologies which accounts for 39 per cent of revenue, is rightly positioned to capture such opportunities", added Panda.
"In a short span of time, LTTS has been recognized as a leader in the Automotive Engineering Services space by Everest, a validation of the impactful customer programs we are delivering", he added.
Industry Recognitions:
* Everest Group has named LTTS as a leader for automotive engineering services in its Peak Matrix™ assessment study. LTTS was lauded as a "Star Performer" in the segment because of noteworthy progress across its automotive engineering capabilities and the resultant market impact.
* Recognized as the 'Best Company for Excellence in Services' by the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce, West India Council (IACC-WIC). The award was presented to LTTS by the Chief Guest,  Nitin Gadkari, Minister for Road Transport & Highways and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.
* LTTS was recognized at the BML Munjal Awards for Business Excellence through Learning & Development in the private services category. The award was presented to LTTS by Pranab Mukherjee, Former President of India.
* Adjudged as the Gold Winner of the Stevie® Award for Best Employer of the Year 2019.
Patents
At the end of the second quarter, the patents portfolio of L&T Technology Services stood at 416, out of which 300 are co-authored with its customers and the rest are filed by LTTS.
Human Resources
At the end of Q2FY20, LTTS' employee strength stood at 16,789 a net addition of 876 during the quarter.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 13:32 IST

Trade wars to impact flow of capital, goods and services: Sitharaman

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 19 (ANI): Increased trade integration, geopolitical uncertainties, and high accumulated debt levels necessitate strong global coordination, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 11:47 IST

Cotton imports continue to be high on reduced international...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Cotton imports into the country continue to rise with local prices (minimum support price) being higher than international prices, according to the latest edition of India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) credit news digest on India's textile sector.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 11:16 IST

L&T Finance Holdings Q2 profit falls 69 pc to Rs 174 crore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): L&T Finance Holdings (LTFH), a diversified non-banking financial company, has posted nearly 68.92 per cent drop in its net profit at Rs 174 crore for the July to September quarter compared to Rs 559 crore in the same quarter of last year.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 09:35 IST

Heart Care Foundation of India (HCFI)'s event - 26th Perfect...

New Delhi [India] Oct 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Heart Care Foundation of India (HCFI), a leading national non-profit organization committed to making India a healthier and disease-free nation flagged off its annual flagship event - the 26th Perfect Health Mela (PHM) today. The theme of the Mela being hel

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 09:34 IST

GrabOn announces BachatWaliDiwali powered by UberEATS, Medlife,...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] Oct 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): GrabOn has launched the biggest carnival for this festive season with the six-day long online gaming spree to help the customers win exciting vouchers and gift hampers.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 09:33 IST

TVS Motor Company launches TVS Racing Performance Gear at MotoSoul 2019

Panaji (Goa) [India] Oct 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): TVS Motor Company, a reputed manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers in the world, today, at its maiden annual event for racing enthusiasts - MotoSoul 2019 launched the TVS Racing Performance Gear. It combines premium build quality with stylish new-a

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 21:24 IST

RIL records Rs 11,262 cr net profit in Q2 of FY20, up by 18.3 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on Friday reported a net profit of Rs 11,262 crore for the quarter ending September 2019, an increase of 18.3 per cent on a year-to-year basis.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 19:07 IST

Kalpataru launches integrated mixed use township...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Leading developer Kalpataru has launched KalpataruParkcity, its integrated mixed use township project on Kolshet Road, Thane.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 19:06 IST

#JustEMI to fulfil all your aspirations this Diwali and shop...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv is making your Diwali more sparkling with a slew of festive offers if one shops via the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 19:00 IST

Make Your Diwali Thrilling with RummyBaazi.com

New Delhi [India] Oct 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): With the festival of Diwali comes huge celebrations and festivities.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 18:57 IST

Datacultr wins the prestigious '2019 Red Herring Top 100 Asia Award'

New Delhi [India] Oct 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Datacultr, the leading PaaS for consumer lending companies, has been honoured as a winner of the prestigious 2019 Red Herring Top 100 Asia award.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 18:52 IST

Plutus Desk - a platform for legal services launched

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Getting legal services in the country has never been smooth sailing, on a personal or professional level but not anymore as Plutus Groups has just launched Plutus Desk - an industry changing, technological advanced Platform in the field of legal s

Read More
iocl