L&T Technology Services inaugurates A&D engineering design centre in US

Rockford (Illinois) [USA], Dec 19 (ANI): L&T Technology Services (LTTS) said on Thursday it has opened a design engineering centre at Rockford in Illinois to cater to the new-age digital requirements of the aerospace and defence markets.

The centre of excellence will have a team of over 100 engineers with expertise in digital engineering, systems engineering and avionics design.

It was inaugurated by Stan Kottke, Vice President of Electric Power Systems at Collins Aerospace, Senator Dave Syverson and Tom McNamara, Mayor of Rockford City in the presence of LTTS CEO and Managing Director Keshab Panda and other top industry officials.

The 130-seater centre of excellence is LTTS' sixth design facility in the United States. In July this year, LTTS was selected by Collins Aerospace to provide advanced aerospace and defence service needs.

LTTS said it has distinct advantages in the aerospace landscape include International Traffic in Arms (ITAR) compliance, certified facilities, strong global customer base, robust lab and testing infrastructure besides strategic alliances with Fortune 500 companies.

The company's offerings to the aerospace sector encompass a wide spectrum including aero engine, aero structure and systems, avionics, air traffic management and new-age disruptive digital transformation solutions which cater to all phases of the aircraft life-cycle design, manufacturing and after-market services.

"The new centre of excellence serves as a testament to LTTS' commitment to continued innovation and advanced capabilities in the aerospace and defence realms," said Panda.

"Through this investment, we will leverage our expertise in systems engineering and deliver differentiated value to our customers, he said in a statement.

The company has over 15,900 employees spread across 17 global design centres, 28 global sales offices and 49 innovation labs. (ANI)

