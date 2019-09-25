Seema Ghanekar, Global Head, Industrial and Consumer Products at L&T Technology Services receives Award on behalf of the company from Nitin Gadkari
Seema Ghanekar, Global Head, Industrial and Consumer Products at L&T Technology Services receives Award on behalf of the company from Nitin Gadkari

L&T Technology Services recognized as 'Best Company for Excellence in Services' by Indo-American Chamber of Commerce-West India Council

ANI | Updated: Sep 25, 2019 15:41 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 25 (ANI/BusinessWire India): L&T Technology Services">Services Limited (NSE: LTTS), a leading global pureplay engineering services company, was recognized as the 'Best Company for Excellence in Services">Services' by the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce- West India Council (IACC-WIC).
LTTS was conferred with the prestigious recognition during the 15th Indo-American Corporate Excellence Awards at a grand ceremony organized at The Trident Hotel in Mumbai on September 20.
The award was presented to LTTS by the Chief Guest, Nitin Gadkari, Hon'ble Minister for Road Transport and Highways and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.
The event was attended by more than 300 guests including representatives from the Indo-U.S. business community, IACC members and leaders, members of the American and other diplomatic communities, leading expatriates and celebrities. David Ranz, U.S. Consul General, US Consulate General Mumbai was the Guest of Honour.
The bilateral cooperation between India and the US is broad-based spanning across multiple industry domains with engineering services leading the way. According to IDC, the business services market is likely to grow by over eight per cent to reach USD 13.1 billion by the year-end and expand further to USD 14.3 billion by 2020.
LTTS was recognized for its industry-leading engineering services that are contributing to the strengthening of economic ties between the two countries. LTTS has been actively investing its resources into American cities to build best-in-class infrastructure and is also contributing to job creation by recruiting engineering graduates from US colleges.
"The bilateral trade legacy between India and USA serves as a role model for the world particularly on aspects pertaining to technology-based innovations and collaborative work models. Indian companies including LTTS have been at the forefront of delivering new-age engineering services capabilities. This recognition from IACC will further strengthen our endeavours to offer the best-in-class engineering services to our customers in the US and globally," said Amit Chadha, President, Sales and Business Development and Executive Director at L&T Technology Services">Services.
"LTTS has become a global engineering bellwether in a short span of time. The company is facilitating new-age innovations across multiple industries for its global customers comprising of top ER&D spenders and US Fortune 500 companies. The team at LTTS has been behind some of the most innovative new age projects for its clientele, including the smartest campus in the world, the world's first hybrid aircraft engine, and a unique solar connectivity drone, making the company a preferred engineering services partner for major US enterprises. LTTS is playing a crucial role in strengthening the Indo-US engineering ecosystem and overall business relations," Poorvi Chothani, President, Indo-American Chamber of Commerce - West India Council.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 16:19 IST

Sensex dips by 504 points, PSU banks and auto worst hit

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 25 (ANI): Bears took control of the Dalal Street on Wednesday as global sentiments turned negative after US lawmakers launched an impeachment inquiry against US President Donald Trump amid concerns over growth in the global economy.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 15:45 IST

Cambridge university press signs MoU with Saveetha engineering college

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] Sept 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): Cambridge University press, UK inaugurated its new global language proficiency facility at Saveetha Engineering College for Training, Testing and Certification to promote international standards of language in the field of engineering by Cambridge U

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 15:40 IST

Schneider Electric cuts five years from its Carbon Neutrality...

New York [USA] Sept 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): Schneider Electric announced today at Climate Week NYC 2019 that it is drastically stepping up its commitment to carbon neutrality with three new actions.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 15:39 IST

Max Fashion unveiled its latest Festive Collection'19 in Pune

New Delhi [India] Sept 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): Max Fashion, country's largest fashion brand, unveiled its latest Festive Collection'19 in Pune recently.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 15:38 IST

Junaid Kaliwala launched his 9th Fitness Supplement Store in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's first IFBB Pro Junaid Kaliwala recently turned entrepreneur as he started his own chain of health supplement stores which are names as Source of Supplements (SOS).

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 15:38 IST

Cashfree launches subscriptions to enable businesses with...

Bengaluru(Karnataka) [India] Sept 25 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Cashfree, India's leading business payments platform, has introduced Subscriptions; a payment solution for businesses to collect recurring payments for utilities, subscription services, mutual fund SIPs, among others, with a one-time enrol

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 15:36 IST

Launch of Big Bang Edge Test by FIITJEE

New Delhi [India] Sept 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): FIITJEE, leading coaching institute, today announced the launch of Big Bang Edge Test in New Delhi, country's largest and the most popular assessment for schools students of class V to XI.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 15:32 IST

Serving nation through serving food to Children

Kurukshetra (Haryana) [India] Sept 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): The land of Mahabharata and most importantly the birthplace of Bhagavad Gita captures everyone's imagination.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 15:05 IST

Disinvestment profits can be used for limiting fiscal deficit to...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 25 (ANI): Acuite Ratings on Wednesday said there is still a significant scope to limit India's fiscal deficit to 3.5 to 3.6 per cent if the government gives high priority to disinvestment and there is a sustainable revival in consumption and market sentiment, expected

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 13:39 IST

Asia's economic outlook dims as trade and investment weaken: ADB

Tokyo [Japan], Sept 25 (ANI): Economic growth in developing Asia remains robust but prospects have further dimmed and risks to the region's economies are rising as trade and investment weaken, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 13:04 IST

AAPA reports moderate growth in air passenger demand, further...

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], Sep 25 (ANI): Preliminary traffic figures for August released on Wednesday by the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) showed moderate growth in international air passenger markets.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 12:30 IST

Indian economy to grow 6.5 pc in FY19, 7.2 pc in FY20: ADB

Tokyo [Japan], Sep 25 (ANI): The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has revised its outlook for India's economy with growth now expected at 6.5 per cent in fiscal year (FY) 2019, following weaker expansion in the first quarter of the year with slower growth in consumption and investment affecting the manufa

Read More
iocl