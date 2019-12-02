L&T Technology Services wins avionics contract from Airbus

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Dec 2 (ANI): L&T Technology Services said on Monday it has been selected by Airbus India to manage its avionics software development, validation and verification, and data analytics.

"The win has been a direct result of LTTS' years of expertise in the aviation space and the company's timely investment in cutting-edge technologies," it said in a statement without giving the timeframe or value of the contract.

The global pure-play engineering services company's distinct advantage in the aerospace landscape includes ITAR (International Traffic in Arms) compliance and CEMILAC (The Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification) certified state-of-the-art facilities, strong global customer base, robust lab and testing infrastructure, and strategic alliances with Fortune 500 companies.

"The new-age business opportunities in aviation sector call for a transformative approach including fresh ideas, elaborate evaluation of best-fit technology solution and capability to accelerate business growth through innovation," said Abhishek Sinha, Chief Operating Officer and member of the board at L&T Technology Services.

"We are pleased that Airbus India has chosen LTTS to deliver on all these aspects. We look forward to co-developing innovations in the aviation space and ushering in newer benchmarks of industry excellence."

L&T Technology Services Ltd is a listed subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Ltd focused on engineering and R&D. It offers consultancy, design, development and testing services across the product and process development life cycle.

The company's customer base includes 69 Fortune 500 companies and 51 of the world's top ER&D companies, across industrial products, medical devices, transportation, telecom and hi-tech, and the process industries.

It has over 16,700 employees spread across 17 global design centres, 28 global sales offices and 49 innovation labs.

(ANI)

