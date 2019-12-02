L&T Technology Services wins avionics contract from Airbus

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Dec 2 (ANI/BusinessWire India): L&T Technology Services (NSE: LTTS), a leading global pure-play engineering services company, announced that it has been selected by Airbus India to manage their Avionics S/W Development, V&V (Validation & Verification) and Data Analytics.

The win has been a direct result of LTTS' years of expertise in the aviation space and the company's timely investment in cutting-edge technologies.

LTTS' distinct advantage in the aerospace landscape includes ITAR (International Traffic in Arms) Compliance and CEMILAC (The Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification) Certified State-of-art facilities, strong global customer base, robust lab and testing infrastructure and strategic alliances with fortune 500 companies.

"The new-age business opportunities in aviation sector call for a transformative approach including fresh ideas, elaborate evaluation of best-fit technology solution and capability to accelerate business growth through innovation," said Abhishek Sinha, Chief Operating Officer and Member of the Board at L&T Technology Services.

"We are pleased that Airbus India has chosen LTTS to deliver on all these aspects. We look forward to co-developing innovations in the aviation space and ushering in newer benchmarks of industry excellence," Sinha added.

