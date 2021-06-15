LTI expands strategic relationship with Amazon Web Services

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 15 (ANI): Digital solutions major Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI) said on Tuesday it has entered into a strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS).

LTI has launched a dedicated cloud unit for AWS which will focus on migration and modernisation, SAP application workloads, data analytics and Internet of things (IoT) complemented by LTI's advisory, professional services and delivery capabilities.



In addition, LTI will build accelerators and create industry-focused cloud offerings for the banking and financial services, manufacturing, retail and consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, hi-tech, and insurance sectors.

Sanjay Jalona, CEO and Managing Director at LTI, said enterprises are seeking speed and efficiency as they adopt cloud services to gain competitive advantages and improve customer engagement.

"The collaboration with AWS will help us achieve these objectives and accelerate our services and solutions to build, migrate, manage, operate and optimise AWS environments and infrastructure of our clients," he said. (ANI)

