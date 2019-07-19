L&T's power business wins EPC orders from Damodar Valley Corporation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 19 (ANI): Engineering major Larsen & Toubro's power division said on Friday it has bagged significant engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) orders from Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) to set up flue gas desulphurisation (FGD) systems in three power plants.

The installation of FGD systems in existing and upcoming thermal power plants has been made mandatory by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change to curtail sulfur dioxide emissions.

The L&T systems will be installed at Durgapur Steel Thermal Power Station (2x500 MW), Mejia Thermal Power Station (2x500 MW) and Raghunathpur Thermal Power Station (2x600 MW) in West Bengal.

This is in continuation to the orders L&T had received earlier from NTPC for setting up FGD systems.

"Considering the deadline endorsed by the apex court, other power plants will have to hasten the process of FGD award to meet the scheduled time frame," said Shailendra Roy, CEO and Managing Director of L&T Power and Whole Time Director of L&T.

"L&T will continue to play a significant role in this market of SOx and NOx reduction," he said in a statement.

The Ministry of Power has set December 2022 as the deadline for existing thermal power plants to comply with revised emission norms.

