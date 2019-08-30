L&T's power business wins large order from THDC India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): L&T-MHPS Boilers (LMB), a joint venture company of Larsen & Toubro and Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems (MHPS) of Japan, said on Friday it has secured a large order from THDC India Limited which is a joint venture between the Centre and state government of Uttar Pradesh.

The scope of work includes design, engineering, manufacture, supply, erection and commissioning of steam generator and associated packages including site levelling for THDC's 2 x 660 megawatt Khurja Super Thermal Power Project in Bulandshahar district.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the plant's foundation stone in March. L&T describes a large order with the value ranging between Rs 2,500 crore to Rs 5,000 crore.

"This is a prestigious order from THDC India for ultra-super-critical steam generators, with state-of-the-art equipment meeting new emission norms. We have the manufacturing and execution capabilities to deliver to stringent schedules while conforming to global standards," said Shailendra Roy, CEO and Managing Director of L&T Power and Whole-time Director at L&T.

LMB is currently executing nine units of steam generator packages for similar large capacity steam generators (660 MW) in India totalling 5,940 MW. In addition, 11 supercritical units (660/700 MW) totalling another 7,340 MW have been successfully completed by the company and are under commercial operation.

LMB also caters to markets in the Middle East, Africa, southeast Asia and Latin America for engineering services, supply of pressure parts and pulverisers. (ANI)

