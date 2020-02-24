LTTS awarded global services deal from Sweden's Dometic Group

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Feb 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): L&T Technology Services Limited, a leading global pure-play engineering services company, today announced that it has been awarded a multi-year engineering services engagement from Dometic, a global leader in branded solutions in the mobile living space.

As part of the engagement, LTTS opened a dedicated Global Engineering Center (GEC) in Chennai, to complement Dometic's product engineering roadmap.

The GEC will bring in capabilities to design and develop best in class products for Dometic's global clientele. The centre will support mechanical, embedded and connectivity areas across product lines, technologies and regions.

Dometic has also partnered with LTTS for transformation of their product life cycle and to set up a Center of Excellence for testing and validation of products. The core objective of LTTS' engineering services proposition is to accelerate Dometic's time to market and support its exciting product roadmap.

"Our ambitious growth plan includes new product and market areas, more focus on aftermarket and closer co-operation with our current and new supply base. This will require a new and more dynamic way of working to reduce our time to market," Dr Anton Lundqvist, CTO, Dometic, while commenting on the development.

"We also see rapid changes in the marketplace, new generations with new expectations, connected products and related services, power and energy with electrical vehicles, renewable energy and general demand for sustainable products. To meet these new demands, we are pleased to partner with LTTS as we aim to leverage from the company's globally acclaimed engineering services and multi-vertical expertise," added Dr Lundqvist.

"The application of digital technologies in engineering is on the rise, touching the lives of millions of consumers. LTTS has a robust industrial products and consumer goods practice that includes product engineering, design & development and customized engineering solutions, and we are excited to partner with Dometic and create delightful immersive experiences for consumers," Seema Ghanekar, Global Head of Industrial and Consumer Products at L&T Technology Services.

"With a rich Intellectual property portfolio comprising of close to 500 technology patents and track record of being a strategic engineering partner to global firms across product development and smart PLM, we are confident of enabling product engineering-based value addition to Dometic's industry-leading product lines," added Ghanekar.

