Lucky South African wins a one-year holiday worth Rs 1 crore at Kandima Maldives

Male [Maldives]/New Delhi [India], December 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): Kandima Maldives, in association with Conde Nast Traveller (India & Middle East), is thrilled to announce Jameel Haffejee from the Republic of South Africa is the lucky winner of the ultimate global travel contest - '365 days in Paradise'.

With its 'Bring It On!' spirit, Kandima launched this awe-inspiring contest in September to phenomenal response with travel enthusiasts participating from all corners of the world. Over 3500 entries were received from contestants across 120 countries, who submitted creatively shot pictures under categories like nature, sports & wellness, food, adventure or fun.

The top 15 most amazing entries were shortlisted and asked to submit a one-minute video on 'How they imagine their 365 days at Kandima Maldives', which kick-started the final phase in October. Excitement levels across social media channels increased as the finalists' videos were uploaded on the contest website. Over 44,000 online public votes cast worldwide decided the finalists' fate along with our judging panel, who after an intense 100 plus hours of careful consideration, chose the winner on criteria such as imagination, creativity, spontaneity and storyline.

Lo and behold, Jameel Haffejee was awarded the grand prize - a one-year dream holiday worth Rs. 1 Crore (USD 150,000) at Kandima Maldives! #365DaysInParadise!

Jameel Haffejee will get to live life to the absolute fullest at Kandima Maldives with 365 K sunrises, delightful dining experiences, mesmerising Maldivian sunsets, kilometres of sandy beaches with crystal clear waters, oh-so-stylish selfies, refreshing snorkelling sessions, creative yoga and wellness workshops, soul stirring music beats or simply 365 relaxing beach walks.

Expressing his heartfelt excitement on winning, Jameel Haffejee said, "I'm so thrilled to know that I've been chosen as the lucky winner, thanks to Kandima and all the voters who came out to support me! After seeing the winner announcement on Kandima's Instagram page, my wife and I were over the moon. As we jumped with joy, we shared this news with our family, and everyone here has been so happy for us!

Last year, on my honeymoon in the Maldives, I told my wife that - 'one day I'm going to live here'... Dreams do come true! What an incredible journey it has been from start to finish. I've enjoyed every moment of the '365 Days in Paradise' contest.

I can't wait to come back and stay on this island paradise with mind-blowing experiences. Thank you again for this opportunity of a lifetime! We sure will make some amazing memories and capture our most beautiful moments on this ultimate one-year holiday at Kandima Maldives, and also share these with the world." #MyKindOfPlace.

The Koolest Prize on the Planet: A 360° Kandima experience for 365 days



The lucky winner - Jameel Haffejee, has received a full board stay at the gorgeous Kandima Sky Studio and complimentary unlimited round-trip domestic flight transfers to the resort with Manta Air. He also gets exclusive resort vouchers and loads of kool experiences to explore during the entire duration of his stay. He can choose to stay at Kandima Maldives for 365 days in one go or visit as many times as he wants during the one-year validity period.

That's not all; he can bring along his/her companion and two children below 12 years of age to experience this once in a lifetime journey at Kandima Maldives. Jameel Haffejee can start to redeem his '365 days in Paradise' holiday from 15th December 2020 onwards at the lush playground of Kandima Maldives! #AnythingButOrdinary

"In sync with our uplifting 'Lifestyle Reimagined' brand campaign, we launched the experience redefining '365 Days in Paradise' contest. Kandima has always been recognised as a game changing desti(nation) in the Maldives, we believe in reimagining new limits and thinking of innovative ways to create inspiring journeys for all our guests. After seeing resounding success and love for our contest from travel enthusiasts all over the world, we are proud to announce Jameel Haffejee as our winner. We are excited to welcome him to Kandima soon to celebrate his once in a lifetime vacation with his wife, family and friends!" said Neeraj Seth, Director of Marketing Communication & Public Relations, Kandima Maldives.

Always a step ahead of addressing travel trends and guest expectations, Kandima is where boredom simply does not exist! Kandima Maldives welcomes guests to rediscover an inspiring active lifestyle. Kandima's specially designed K'OnGuard programme closely manages all health, safety and service protocols, with a state-of-the-art Medical Clinic and international doctors to provide round the clock assistance on the island. The resort inspires guests to live it up with all safety guidelines intact and no compromise on the fun elements. #KandimaMaldives.

For all the live updates, follow: @kandima_maldives @cntravellerindia @cntravellerme

This game-changing resort is an affordable lifestyle destination. Kandima Maldives is smart, playful, rooted and responsible. This 3-kilometer resort is a place with an authentic Maldivian soul. It is all about genuine hospitality with a human touch and innovative solutions that make use of the latest technology.

Kandima Maldives is part of the hospitality group Pulse Hotels & Resorts, and caters for guests of all ages: families, couples, groups of friends and honeymooners. Whether you seek relaxation, both aquatic and island adventures, wellbeing, fitness or just family time, this 264-room beach resort has something for everybody. With one of the longest outdoor pools in the Maldives, football pitch, tennis and volleyball courts, Aquaholics water sports and dive centre, Kula art studio and many more, there is plenty to keep everyone occupied.

For more details, please visit our website - www.kandima.com, or follow us on - Instagram @kandima_maldives, Facebook @kandima.maldives and Twitter @kandimamaldives

Established in 2015, Pulse Hotels and Resorts is an umbrella brand for a range of innovative and contemporary hotels and resorts that are being built upon their core philosophy of being smart, playful, rooted and responsible. Creators of extraordinary experiences, the company uses commercial and innovative thinking to develop hotels, resorts and properties that are intelligent, inspire and delight.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

