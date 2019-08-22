Lupin is the eighth largest generics pharmaceutical company by revenues globally.
Lupin is the eighth largest generics pharmaceutical company by revenues globally.

Lupin divests Japanese subsidiary Kyowa Criticare to Neopharma group

ANI | Updated: Aug 22, 2019 12:01 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Pharma major Lupin Ltd said on Thursday that it has entered into a definitive agreement for the sale of its Japanese injectables business and related assets to Neo Ala Co Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Neopharma Group which is the UAE's largest pharmaceutical manufacturer headquartered in Abu Dhabi.
The plant and associated facilities are based out of Atsugi in Japan. It has been engaged in sales and contract manufacturing of injectable products to meet various medical needs.
Under the terms of the agreement, Lupin has agreed to sell all the issued and outstanding share capital in its subsidiary Kyowa Criticare Co Ltd to Neo Ala. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and has been approved by the board of directors of Lupin.
The transaction does not involve or affect the other operations of Kyowa, namely research, manufacturing, marketing and distribution of oral solids and other dosage forms in Japan.
"The divestiture of our injectables business is a step towards streamlining our Japan operations and bringing a sharper focus on building a hybrid (brand/generics) pharma model," said Fabrice Egros, President of Lupin Asia Pacific and Representative Director of Kyowa.
Suresh Nandiraju, Chief Operating Officer of Neopharma, said: "This acquisition is synergetic and will strengthen our product offerings in the Japanese market, a focus market for Neopharma group for driving long-term, sustainable growth by leveraging our global presence."
Lupin is the eighth largest generics pharmaceutical company by revenues globally. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 10:50 IST

L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering bags large EPCI project from Saudi Aramco

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering (LTHE) said on Thursday that its consortium with EMAS AMC Pte Ltd (a Subsea7 company) has been awarded a project by Saudi Aramco.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 10:37 IST

Sensex continues downward slide, Nifty realty dips 6.2 pc as DLF...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices were in the negative zone during early hours on Thursday in line with global cues as uncertainty continued over the chance of global fiscal stimulus.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 19:28 IST

World's biggest Amazon campus opens in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Amazon launched its biggest campus in the world in Hyderabad on Wednesday which was inaugurated by Home Minister Mahamood Ali.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 18:27 IST

The sequel to Square Yards' Mega Real Estate Fest, 'Azadi Tour'...

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] August 21(ANI/BusinessWire India): Square Yards, India's largest proptech company, invites you to 'Azadi Tour' - a Mega Real Estate Fest through the 23rd, 24th and 25th of August, that's aimed at bringing the latest blockbuster launches of RERA registered projects by top In

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 18:25 IST

Paisabazaar.com strengthens product suite with free Tax-filing platform

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] August 21(ANI/NewsVoir): Paisabazaar.com, India's largest online marketplace for financial products, announced today that it has received nearly 50,000 registrations in August on its new income tax-filing platform, which is currently in beta phase.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 18:11 IST

Ind-Ra revises BHEL's long-term issuer outlook from stable to negative

New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) on Wednesday affirmed engineering major BHEL's long-term issuer rating at IND AA plus but downgraded the outlook.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 18:05 IST

Medha's Employability Skills program now to be delivered across...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India] August 21(ANI/NewsVoir): In a bid to improve the employability skills and employment outcomes of the students of government ITIs in Haryana, Department of Skill Development and Industrial Training, Government of Haryana has recently signed an MoU with Medha.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 18:05 IST

Planning on purchasing a pre-owned car-avail personal loan for...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] August 21(ANI/BusinessWire India): Increase in disposable income, evolving lifestyle preferences backed by great finance options, organized work ethos of branded car aggregators and great after sale experiences has inclined the buyer's trend towards used cars over brand new

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 18:02 IST

Yuvraj Singh tells you how to be a new age Baazigar

New Delhi [India] August 21(ANI/BusinessWire India): BalleBaazi.com, India's fastest growing fantasy gaming platform unveils its latest ad campaign 'Ab Khel kar Jeetne Wale Ko Baazigar kehte hai' with brand ambassador Yuvraj Singh who has helmed three advertisements.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 17:55 IST

Bajaj Finserv Lifecare Finance offers more than 200 treatments...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] August 21(ANI/BusinessWire India): Perspective towards health and wellness in India has witnessed a paradigm shift in the last 5 years.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 17:51 IST

Chennais Amirta bags 65 medals across national, international...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] August 21(ANI/NewsVoir): Chennais Amirta International Institute of Hotel Management (CAIIHM), has recently bagged an impressive 39 medals at the great Indian Culinary Challenge held in Bengaluru.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 17:47 IST

SRJNA Group announces rebrand to Tinkerly

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India] August 21(ANI/BusinessWire India): SRJNA (now Tinker.ly) introduced its new name, new faces, and a new address.

Read More
iocl